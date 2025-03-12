The Big Mistake That's Making Your Pizza Crust Rock Hard

Crust is the unsung hero of pizza. It provides an appealing textural contrast to the gooey cheese, rich sauce, and toothsome toppings of your favorite pie. The best crusts are delightfully crunchy on the outside but have a soft, yielding interior. Because nothing will ruin a homemade Neapolitan pizza recipe faster than a hard, chewy crust, Mashed turned to Nicole Bean, owner and operator of Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana, a family-run pizzeria with two locations in Houston, Texas, to understand why this occurs and how to avoid it. According to Bean's exclusive answers, improper kneading and lack of moisture are the most likely culprits.

As the pizza shop owner explains, "The biggest mistake that occurs and renders 'hard' dough is overworking the dough when mixing or kneading." Homemade pizza dough requires patience to ensure that the yeast has plenty of time to do its thing, but your kneading technique is also crucial to the finished recipe. Overworking pizza dough causes a greater number of gluten strands to develop, which results in a chewy texture. To ensure your dough can hold its shape without becoming too tough, hand-knead the dough for no longer than 10 minutes. You can also try letting the dough rest for about 20 minutes before working it, after which you should knead it for a maximum of three minutes.