Review: Firehouse Subs And Hot Ones Team Up For 2 New Subs That Are Straight Fire

It's not often you think of a firehouse serving up the heat rather than putting it out, but that's precisely what Firehouse Subs is doing with its new collaboration with Hot Ones. The spiciest talk show on TV is bringing its signature kick to two new Firehouse sandwiches: the Zesty Garlic Hook and Ladder and the Spicy Dill Hook and Ladder.

Advertisement

The Zesty Garlic takes the Firehouse classic Hook and Ladder and adds crunchy garlic chips and Hot Ones' Fresno sauce to a sub already piled high with smoked turkey, honey ham, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo. Meanwhile, the Spicy Dill utilizes the same base sandwich and turns up the temperature with Firehouse Hero Sauce and a one-of-a-kind Last Dab Pickle. This special pickle is marinated in Hot Ones' Last Dab Reaper Edition Hot Sauce, making it the first time this sauce has been featured in a menu collaboration.

Firehouse Subs invited me to try out the two newcomers before they hit menus everywhere for a limited time starting March 10. To say these are two very different takes on spice is an understatement. Read on to find out if I could handle the heat or if I had to get out of the Firehouse.



Advertisement

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.