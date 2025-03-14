The Best Method To Make Your Grimy Crock-Pot Sparkle Again

Place the lid on the slow cooker and set it to low, letting it work its magic for an hour. The gentle heat activates the cleaning power of the solution, softening buildup and making the next step much more manageable. Carefully remove the lid, grab a soft sponge, and wipe away any residue with minimal effort. (You may need to do a little scrubbing for those pesky spots.) Once clean, let the insert cool before washing it with warm, soapy water. Rinse thoroughly, then set it on the counter to dry completely before storing or using again.

Keep in mind that a deep clean isn't necessary every time you crank up the Crock-Pot. In fact, there are a few tried-and-true ways to protect it from excessive wear and tear. For one, you can use BPA-free slow cooker liners for easy cleanup. Some folks also recommend greasing your slow cooker with cooking oil or butter for an added barrier, especially when whipping up starchy foods.

As with many household tasks, cleaning your Crock-Pot requires patience, but you'll be grateful you gave your handy appliance the spa treatment. After all, one of the biggest myths about slow cookers you need to stop believing is that they're hard to clean. A well-maintained slow cooker goes beyond aesthetics. It extends its life and ensures every meal is delicious.

