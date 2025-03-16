Chappell Roan Worked At This Controversial LA Donut Shop

Before Chappell Roan's explosive rise to fame that led her to take the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2025, she was just another musician trying to make rent in Los Angeles. After Atlantic Records dropped Roan from the label in 2020, she was making ends meet at Donut Friend, a popular L.A. donut shop known for its punk-rock vibes and music-inspired treats. (Think donuts called "Fudgegazi" and "Save the Danish.")

When Roan mentioned "working at a donut shop" during an interview on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, Donut Friend was quick to comment with a post on Instagram, captioned, "It's us. THE donut shop." The reel showed a variety of donuts being packed into a box to the tune of Roan's song "Hot to Go!"

Roan was in good company during her days at Donut Friend, with fellow star Olivia Rodrigo saying she used to visit the musician when she was working there. "I used to go and eat donuts with her and hang out," Rodrigo told Fallon in a "Tonight Show" appearance. But aside from its association with these major stars (even the founder used to be in the music business), Donut Friend also made headlines for a controversial rumor regarding labor relations that spread on X, formerly known as Twitter.

