While it's generally considered safe to eat sprouted potatoes (provided that you remove the sprouts and don't detect signs of spoilage), it's not the most appetizing prospect. This brings us to a curious counterpoint to claims that keeping potatoes far from ethylene powerhouses like apples, bananas, and peaches prevents rapid ripening and spoilage. A scientific study showed that ethylene gas-treated potatoes were less likely to sprout but only when conditions were strictly controlled. (For instance, the potatoes were kept in conditions ranging from 35 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit.) However, another study showed that ethylene boosts reducing sugar in potatoes, which causes spuds to take on an unwanted darker color when cooking.

Further study is needed to determine the specific impact ethylene has on potatoes, but it's an accepted fact that you can increase the longevity of your spuds by storing them correctly in your kitchen. Potatoes are best kept in temperatures ranging from 45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit, as warmer environments encourage spoilage, while chilly temps convert starch to sugar, which can also lead to rapid browning when cooking. Potatoes also love the dark. Light can facilitate the development of chlorophyll and turn your taters an unappealing shade of green. Air flow is equally important to keeping spuds fresh, so ideal storage vessels include wire baskets, mesh bags, and other well-ventilated containers. When stored correctly, fresh, whole potatoes can last from two to three months, but you should still be vigilant when it comes to spoilage. Foul odors and soft textures typically indicate that they are no longer safe for consumption.

