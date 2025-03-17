The Story Behind Amelia Dimoldenberg And Chicken Shop Date

Chicken shops are everywhere in London. In fact, research suggests that in 2019, there were more than 8,000 in the U.K. capital, each serving up a menu of fried chicken, nuggets, and fries to people from all walks of life. For many Brits, ending a night out drinking with a trip to the chicken shop isn't unusual. However, most wouldn't necessarily look to build their career there, but then again, most people aren't Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Dimoldenberg, who grew up in London, is an incredibly successful YouTuber and interviewer. She started her series "Chicken Shop Date," in which she interviews celebrities over a plate of nuggets — chicken or plant-based — in a chicken shop, back in 2014. Since then, she has had plenty of viral moments. Her videos consistently rack up millions of views as fans all over the world tune in to watch her ask awkward questions and deliver one-liners with her signature deadpan expression. Dimoldenberg's interviews started out in a Chicken Cottage, which is one of the U.K.'s most popular chicken shop chains. Now, they frequently take place in Sam's Chicken, but Dimoldenberg has also interviewed celebrity guests in other chicken shops, including Morley's and Chicken King.

Dimoldenberg's journey to chicken shop fame has had plenty of ups and downs. Find out more about her story below, from studying fashion journalism at Central Saint Martins to her viral TikTok hit with Louis Theroux to setting up her own production company.