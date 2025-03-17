Should You Wash Oranges Before You Eat Them?
How (and whether) to clean certain types of fruit and vegetables can be a big question for home cooks. Among the more interesting examples are oranges. While the tough exterior is usually peeled off and thrown away before eating, some still insist on washing the citrus beforehand. Is this extra step worthwhile? The science and facts are clear.
In general, oranges should always be washed before eating, even if the peel itself isn't consumed. That's because a wide variety of unpleasant substances may have built up on that skin, including dirt, wax, pesticides, and anything else the fruit came in contact with between the tree and your home. Without washing these off, you're at risk of transferring them from the peel to your hands to the fruit to your mouth.
There's no need for fancy soaps or equipment. In fact, using detergents or other cleaning products can cause the fruit to absorb residue, which should be avoided. Simply rub the orange firmly while rinsing it under running water. You can use a produce scrub brush if desired. With just a few seconds of work, you can enjoy your citrus without worrying about potential hazards or contamination.
When and where to wash
As crucial as washing is, you shouldn't do it first thing when you get home from the supermarket or produce stand. Waiting to wash oranges until just before you plan to eat or juice them is important for preventing spoilage from mold and other factors. Until then, they can be stored in a clean, dry place. Oranges can be either refrigerated or left at room temperature, despite the common myth that storing oranges in the fridge is bad for them. Another sometimes ignored fact you need to know about washing fruits and veggies is that you also need a clean work surface. There's no sense in carefully scrubbing your oranges and other produce and then prepping them on a dirty counter or cutting board.
Of course, a thorough wash is especially critical if you're consuming the peel itself, an uncommon but worthwhile possibility that many see as the real reason you should be saving your orange peels. Orange peels are rich in fiber and vitamins as well as numerous other beneficial compounds. Thin strips can be added to dishes, or pieces can be candied or turned into marmalade.
Whether peels end up in a dish or the trash, it's vital to remember these critical tips about washing your oranges. A few extra seconds go a long way toward preventing a potentially hazardous (or gross) situation.