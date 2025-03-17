Should You Wash Oranges Before You Eat Them?

How (and whether) to clean certain types of fruit and vegetables can be a big question for home cooks. Among the more interesting examples are oranges. While the tough exterior is usually peeled off and thrown away before eating, some still insist on washing the citrus beforehand. Is this extra step worthwhile? The science and facts are clear.

In general, oranges should always be washed before eating, even if the peel itself isn't consumed. That's because a wide variety of unpleasant substances may have built up on that skin, including dirt, wax, pesticides, and anything else the fruit came in contact with between the tree and your home. Without washing these off, you're at risk of transferring them from the peel to your hands to the fruit to your mouth.

There's no need for fancy soaps or equipment. In fact, using detergents or other cleaning products can cause the fruit to absorb residue, which should be avoided. Simply rub the orange firmly while rinsing it under running water. You can use a produce scrub brush if desired. With just a few seconds of work, you can enjoy your citrus without worrying about potential hazards or contamination.

