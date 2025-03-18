Heartbreaking Moments Faced By The Cast Of The Great British Baking Show

Since its 2010 premiere, "The Great British Baking Show" has celebrated the trials and triumphs of the U.K.'s greatest home bakers. Watching amateur bakers go to battle inside a tent pitched in the English countryside doesn't seem like a riveting concept, but it was a runaway hit from the start. The reason for that is simple: Us viewers didn't get swept away simply by watching people bake and get judged for it, we fell in love with the contestants and hosts as people. For the hosts and contestants alike, life behind "The Great British Baking Show" has had some heartbreaking moments.

What makes this competitive journey so sweet is the humanity behind the craft. In every season of "The Great British Baking Show," we get to know contestants who — for the most part — lead earnest, albeit ordinary lives. Often, we are also granted a glimpse into the personal hardships these bakers have endured. Other times, we learn about these difficult moments after a contestant has completed their run on "The Great British Baking Show."

Heartbreaking stories about beating the odds or navigating scandal extends to the ever-changing lineup of hosts of "The Great British Baking Show" as well. In their own right, the show's hosting changes have had an emotional impact behind the scenes. Here are the moments that really pulled on our heartstrings.

