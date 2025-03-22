Think Twice Before Using Restaurant Salt And Pepper Shakers
Raw oysters and sprouts are just two examples of the restaurant foods most likely to cause food poisoning, but there are plenty of other risks lurking at your favorite dining establishments — some of which may be a bit surprising. For instance, restaurant salt and pepper shakers can harbor a substantial number of bacteria, more so than other table-based condiments like ketchup (which still carry their own bacterial risks). While restaurant menus reign supreme when it comes to germs, items sitting on the tables can also become contaminated with nasty microbes like E. coli, which may lead to symptoms like nausea, stomach cramps, and diarrhea if consumed.
As for why salt and pepper shakers are so lousy with germs, these items are often minimally cleaned, if at all. They're also handled by many people, each of whom passes along germs to the containers as they season their food. In addition to possibly transmitting bacteria, salt and pepper shakers and other table condiments and seasonings also carry food allergy risks because they can easily be contaminated by allergens from seafood, milk, tree nuts, and many other items.
Ways to avoid germs when dining out
Salt and pepper became the perfect pairing, thanks to 17th century French chef Francois Pierre La Varenne, who found that the seasoning combo was a great way to enhance but not overpower the flavor of foods. The combination continues to be a smash hit centuries later, which is why most diners are unwilling to forgo these essential amendments, despite the risk of germs. Fortunately, you can enjoy perfectly seasoned food while minimizing your risk by investing in portable salt and pepper shakers with sealable lids that can be easily transported to your favorite restaurants.
Along with adopting a "bring-your-own-salt-and-pepper" approach to life, there are other strategies you can use to minimize your contact with germs while dining out. The CDC advises diners to assess the food safety practices of a restaurant with regards to the use of cooking utensils and gloves when handling food. And if you want even further assurance, research the establishment's health rating online before visiting. Because avoiding every object on the restaurant table is easier said than done, especially if you're among the majority of people who dip their fries in ketchup, it's best to take some extra sanitization steps. Along with handwashing before and after you eat, consider taking a small bottle of hand sanitizer with you.