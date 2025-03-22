Think Twice Before Using Restaurant Salt And Pepper Shakers

Raw oysters and sprouts are just two examples of the restaurant foods most likely to cause food poisoning, but there are plenty of other risks lurking at your favorite dining establishments — some of which may be a bit surprising. For instance, restaurant salt and pepper shakers can harbor a substantial number of bacteria, more so than other table-based condiments like ketchup (which still carry their own bacterial risks). While restaurant menus reign supreme when it comes to germs, items sitting on the tables can also become contaminated with nasty microbes like E. coli, which may lead to symptoms like nausea, stomach cramps, and diarrhea if consumed.

As for why salt and pepper shakers are so lousy with germs, these items are often minimally cleaned, if at all. They're also handled by many people, each of whom passes along germs to the containers as they season their food. In addition to possibly transmitting bacteria, salt and pepper shakers and other table condiments and seasonings also carry food allergy risks because they can easily be contaminated by allergens from seafood, milk, tree nuts, and many other items.