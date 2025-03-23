The Biggest Cooking Oil Recalls In US History

Recalls can be initiated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), or voluntarily, by the manufacturer. Even with an established system in place, there have been some very strange recalls over the years (involving everything from a dead bat in bagged salad to lead in apple sauce). In 2024 alone, there were several big recalls that included salmonella-contaminated chocolate and a potential ice cream listeria outbreak.

Advertisement

However, when it comes to cooking oils, recalls often occur when a characteristic of the product is deemed unsafe or misleading, with varying levels of severity. For example, the label could misrepresent the ingredients, triggering allergies, or bacteria could have contaminated the oil. This may sound scary, but recalls ultimately encourage companies to be more careful, prioritizing customers and ensuring the oils are safer for consumption in the long run. On top of that, quality control plays a significant role in the oil industry. This is particularly true of olive oil, a product routinely scrutinized for its authenticity, since its high cost results in manufacturers occasionally cutting corners.

Advertisement