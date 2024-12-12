The Biggest Food Recalls That Plagued 2024

Major food recalls seemed to garner coverage from mainstream news outlets with increasing regularity throughout 2024. Whereas oftentimes maybe just a couple of food recalls will make national news in a given year, a good handful of big-name companies recalled massive amounts of potentially dangerous products in the second half of 2024 alone. Many of these cases followed legitimate outbreaks of dangerous illnesses. The frequency of these recalls was so atypical, outlets from the New York Times to CBS News published analyses of the apparent trend.

According to both pieces, food in the United States isn't inherently becoming more dangerous. Rather, while the increasing complexity of the supply chain may increase potential for risk, food testing technology is also improving and halting the progress of foodborne illnesses earlier than was possible in the past. Whether the year was deadlier than usual or not, it's hardly controversial to acknowledge that huge quantities of food were recalled throughout 2024 — and, while factors like undeclared allergens or faulty packaging are typically common culprits, all of the following recalls were due to bacteria risk. With that said, these are the biggest food recalls of 2024 based on the quantity of affected product and/or overall dangerousness, each responsible for awareness of food safety increasing significantly in the national consciousness over the course of the year.