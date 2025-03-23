Think Twice Before Buying Walmart's Pre-Made Foods

Pre-made meals are undeniably convenient. They're great for when you're short on time and need a quick lunch or dinner. Despite their thrifty nature, grab-and-go meals can be hit or miss and are not always worth the convenience if the food isn't enjoyable — particularly if it leaves you feeling sluggish or worse, still hungry.

While many grocery stores offer their fair share of good and bad pre-made meals, Walmart tends to have more misses than hits. It's hard to deny the retailer's prices, but when it comes to pre-made options, disappointment is all too common. From inconsistent produce quality to surprise price discrepancies at checkout, Walmart has a few red flags to watch out for. For those who appreciate an easy meal and a solid deal but don't want to be duped by unappealing food, we've rounded up some convenience foods to avoid when shopping at Walmart. To create this list, we analyzed nutrition labels and customer reviews as well as personal experience.