14 Red Flags To Look Out For When Grocery Shopping At Walmart

It's hard to argue with Walmart's appeal: low prices and everything from milk to microwaves under one roof. But even the best bargain hunter knows not all deals are as good as they seem. There are certain red flags to look out for when grocery shopping at Walmart. Between the occasional mislabeled price tag and a suspiciously soft avocado, a trip to this grocery giant isn't without its pitfalls.

We understand Walmart is a lifeline for millions, providing food at bargain prices. But just like you wouldn't buy a car without checking under the hood, there are a few things worth taking a closer look at before you pronounce Walmart your fave grocery store. Whether it's poor product quality, questionable pricing tactics, or availability issues, knowing the red flags can save you a lot of hassle — and maybe a few bucks as well.

Think of this as your cheat sheet to spotting the downsides to Walmart. Being aware of the potential red flags will help you notice those areas where you're not really saving money or where you're going to be disappointed with the quality of what you take home.