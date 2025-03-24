This Is Guy Fieri's Go-To Steak On A Budget
Some cuts of beef like ribeye, filet mignon, New York strip, and porterhouse bask in the limelight. But if you ask celebrity chef Guy Fieri what's truly worth tossing on the grill (especially if money's tight), he may recommend a lesser-known contender: tri-tip steak. This triangular cut from the bottom sirloin doesn't always get the star treatment. However, in the right hands, it can rival the more expensive steaks. "If you get a chance to do a tri-tip, and you can cook it, and you can get it to a nice medium-rare and cut it on the bias against the grain, I think it's one of the best pieces of meat you could ever get," Fieri told Food & Wine.
Tri-tip is a lean, boneless cut that has just enough marbling to keep it juicy and deeply savory. The steak is commonly associated with California, where it has long been a staple of Santa Maria-style grilling, a decades-old method that involves coating the meat in salt, pepper, and garlic and smoking it over red oak coals. What makes tri-tip special isn't just its shape or where it's from — it's how it responds to fire and smoke. The humble cut loves a hot sear but is just as flavorful slow-roasting over glowing embers. When the fat renders into the meat, it locks in moisture, while the outer layer chars to perfection.
Tri-tip steak is affordable and delicious
Tri-tip steak must be seasoned well and cooked carefully. If you prefer the grill, cook it over direct heat to build a crust, then turn down the flame to finish. An internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit will yield a tender medium-rare steak. For a reverse sear, roast the beef low and slow until it hits between 110 and 115 degrees, then sear it in a cast-iron skillet for a browned exterior.
Perhaps the most important step comes after the beef leaves the heat and is given time to rest. Tri-tip has two different grain patterns, and if you don't slice it correctly, you'll end up with tougher bites than you may like. Find the point where the fiber changes direction, then slice thinly against it. Along with skirt steak and bone-in ribeye, tri-tip is one of several cuts chefs say amateurs mess up the most.
Even compared to its elegant cousins, tri-tip offers premium quality without the premium price tag. For instance, while bone-in ribeye currently costs about $9 per pound, you can snag a pound of tri-tip for $4. It's substantial enough for a hearty meal and versatile enough to pair beautifully with a generous range of seasonings. So, take a page from Guy Fieri's book, head to your local butcher, and enjoy a taste of the West Coast.