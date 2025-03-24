This Is Guy Fieri's Go-To Steak On A Budget

Some cuts of beef like ribeye, filet mignon, New York strip, and porterhouse bask in the limelight. But if you ask celebrity chef Guy Fieri what's truly worth tossing on the grill (especially if money's tight), he may recommend a lesser-known contender: tri-tip steak. This triangular cut from the bottom sirloin doesn't always get the star treatment. However, in the right hands, it can rival the more expensive steaks. "If you get a chance to do a tri-tip, and you can cook it, and you can get it to a nice medium-rare and cut it on the bias against the grain, I think it's one of the best pieces of meat you could ever get," Fieri told Food & Wine.

Tri-tip is a lean, boneless cut that has just enough marbling to keep it juicy and deeply savory. The steak is commonly associated with California, where it has long been a staple of Santa Maria-style grilling, a decades-old method that involves coating the meat in salt, pepper, and garlic and smoking it over red oak coals. What makes tri-tip special isn't just its shape or where it's from — it's how it responds to fire and smoke. The humble cut loves a hot sear but is just as flavorful slow-roasting over glowing embers. When the fat renders into the meat, it locks in moisture, while the outer layer chars to perfection.