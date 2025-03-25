4 Signs On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina Is Struggling

In 2025, the restaurant industry is facing one of its toughest periods yet. From beloved fast food chains to once-thriving fast-casual dining spots, many restaurant chains that once seemed untouchable are now fighting to stay afloat. Rising food costs, labor shortages, and shifting consumer habits are on the growing list of reasons behind restaurants struggling to turn a profit. Even those that attempt to adapt are finding that change alone is not always enough to secure long-term success.

One such chain fighting to maintain its place in the industry is On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina. Known for its Tex-Mex cuisine, the brand has undergone numerous changes over the years, from company mergers to menu revamps. Since its story began after opening the original On The Border in 1982 in Dallas, Texas, the fast-casual chain has wooed customers with crowd-pleasing Tex-Mex specialties. Some of the chain's most popular offerings include its tableside guacamole, hand-pressed tortillas, and mesquite-grilled fajitas. Unfortunately, this is not proving to be enough in 2025, as On The Border is finding it increasingly difficult to regain its footing after a series of fiscal blunders. While it's still a familiar name in the casual dining sphere, the road ahead is proving to be very uncertain.

