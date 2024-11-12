Beloved Chain Restaurants We Might Sadly Lose In 2025

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant industry has been in a post-apocalyptic state. Fast-casual chains that were once giants of the scene were never the same. Prices soared, food quality suffered, and their survival became uncertain. Recently, Boston Market had no choice but to admit it was hanging by the thinnest of threads, and its descent into extinction is likely to happen sooner than later. Several other well-known chain restaurants may follow suit in 2025.

Even if you don't love chain restaurants, it's hard to imagine a world without their familiar comfort. Starving on a road trip? Oh look, there's a sign for Denny's — well, at least for now. Red Lobster isn't going to win any James Beard Awards, but you have lunch there with your grandma there because it's a tradition. Yet traditions, no matter how sentimental, aren't impenetrable to the hands of time.

Maybe you're a foodie who disses chain restaurants in passing (relatable), but it's sad to think about them falling off the face of the earth. The restaurants on this list are struggling to survive in 2024, and though some have been around for generations, they might not be long for this world. Will these chains live to see 2025 through? The uncertainty is real.