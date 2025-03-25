How To Get Crispy, Wood-Fired Style Pizza In Your Home Oven

Making pizza at home can be a fun dinner activity and a simple way to save money on delivery or takeout. Still, there's no doubt it can be challenging for those trying to get top-tier results like those from professional wood-fired ovens. For help, we turned to an expert, Anthony Carron, CEO of JRS Hospitality, which operates Alexxa's, Beer Park, and Cheri Rooftop in Las Vegas. He provided a few straightforward tips for getting that restaurant-quality pizza experience in your ordinary home kitchen.

Carron concedes that it's very difficult to recreate the crispiness and char of a wood-fired oven. He suggests that those looking to get as close as possible should ditch the typical baking sheet or pan and use "a well-preheated pizza stone, with your oven set to the maximum temperature, ideally 550 degrees Fahrenheit, and if it has a convection mode, even better." This latter tip involves using your oven's fan to create a current of moving hot air, a process that provides extra crispness to the exterior. Those without convection baking settings aren't entirely out of luck, though. "Finishing under the broiler can also help you achieve the characteristic char," notes Carron.