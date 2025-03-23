Quick & Easy Raspberry Lychee Martini Recipe

We've got a penchant for a fresh and fruity cocktail, and this raspberry lychee martini most definitely fits those requirements. Pleasingly pink and bursting with sweetness, this drink is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and it couldn't be simpler to make.

Advertisement

Despite its romantic look, this cocktail still offers a decent alcoholic kick, thanks to a generous glug of vodka. However, unlike a traditional martini, which features dry vermouth, this version gets infused with some berry goodness. Here, raspberry liqueur adds a sweet, tangy kick and plenty of color. Then, we add some lychee juice into the mix, which sweetens things up further and pairs beautifully with the raspberry flavor. These three ingredients are shaken together with ice for a perfectly chilled result, before simply straining into a martini glass. Each drink is also garnished with a plump lychee, threaded onto a cocktail pick for a sophisticated finish.

Serve this raspberry lychee martini as a refreshing accompaniment to your weekend brunch, or as an elegant post-dinner drink at your next gathering. With it's rosy hue and irresistible taste, it's sure to impress.

Advertisement