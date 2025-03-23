Quick & Easy Raspberry Lychee Martini Recipe
We've got a penchant for a fresh and fruity cocktail, and this raspberry lychee martini most definitely fits those requirements. Pleasingly pink and bursting with sweetness, this drink is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and it couldn't be simpler to make.
Despite its romantic look, this cocktail still offers a decent alcoholic kick, thanks to a generous glug of vodka. However, unlike a traditional martini, which features dry vermouth, this version gets infused with some berry goodness. Here, raspberry liqueur adds a sweet, tangy kick and plenty of color. Then, we add some lychee juice into the mix, which sweetens things up further and pairs beautifully with the raspberry flavor. These three ingredients are shaken together with ice for a perfectly chilled result, before simply straining into a martini glass. Each drink is also garnished with a plump lychee, threaded onto a cocktail pick for a sophisticated finish.
Serve this raspberry lychee martini as a refreshing accompaniment to your weekend brunch, or as an elegant post-dinner drink at your next gathering. With it's rosy hue and irresistible taste, it's sure to impress.
Gather the ingredients for a raspberry lychee martini
For the cocktail itself, you'll need just three ingredients. These are vodka, juice from a can of lychees, and raspberry liqueur (we used Chambord here). Then, to garnish, use two whole lychees from the can.
Step 1: Add ice to shaker
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Step 2: Add cocktail ingredients
Pour in the vodka, raspberry liqueur, and lychee juice.
Step 3: Shake
Shake well.
Step 4: Strain into glasses
Strain liquid into two martini glasses.
Step 5: Add lychee garnish
Thread the lychees onto two cocktail picks and place into the glasses to serve.
Raspberry Lychee Martini Recipe
Quick and easy to make, this raspberry lychee martini puts a sweet twist on a classically dry cocktail.
Ingredients
- 4 ounces vodka
- 2 ounces raspberry liqueur
- 2 ounces lychee juice (from canned lychees)
- 2 lychees
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|243
|Total Fat
|0.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|15.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.5 g
|Total Sugars
|14.9 g
|Sodium
|3.2 mg
|Protein
|0.3 g
Could I switch the raspberry liqueur for a different flavor in these martinis?
Raspberry liqueur makes an excellent accompaniment to the vodka and lychee juice here, but if you'd prefer to switch the flavors up, that's no problem. Feel free to substitute the liqueur for other fruity varieties, that'll keep things tasting fresh. An orange liqueur such as Cointreau or triple sec would taste fantastic, with those bright, zesty flavors fitting in wonderfully alongside the sweet lychee. Alternatively, something with a more floral vibe could work just as well. Opting for a rose liqueur would maintain that gorgeous pink color, whilst elderflower liqueur offers a slightly more subtle, but equally complementary option. If tropical flavors are more your thing, go for a refreshingly sweet-tart passion fruit, or a tangy pineapple liqueur.
And, swapping out the liqueur isn't the only way to tweak the taste of this cocktail. You can also enhance it with other add-ins such as flavored syrups, fresh herbs like mint or basil, or a squeeze of citrus juice.
Can I garnish the martinis with something other than lychees?
While whole lychees are a fun and flavorful addition to this cocktail, there are countless other garnish options to explore here. Something zesty would work brilliantly, whether that's a perfectly crafted orange twist or a simple wedge of lemon. Dried citrus rounds will also look amazing floated on top of the drink. Another idea is to switch out the lychee for a fresh raspberry or two, threaded onto the cocktail pick for a stylish finish. Other fruits can be used in the same way here, such as slices of strawberry, or even some vibrant maraschino cherries.
To really amp up the sophistication factor of this cocktail, try incorporating some edible flowers into your garnish. Dried rose petals would be a fitting pairing for the pink-toned drink, while other options like pansies, violas, or even sprigs of lavender can add a beautiful, contrasting element to the glass. If desired, you could also add a sugar rim to the martini glasses. First, sprinkle some granulated sugar into a shallow dish. Next, run a wedge or lemon or lime around the rim of the glass to moisten it, before dipping the glass into the sugar to create that wonderful frosty coating.