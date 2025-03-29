Is The 5-6-7 Rule The Secret To Making The Best Hamburgers?

Hamburgers may seem like a simple meal, but the reality is that there are plenty of pitfalls that inexperienced grillers must overcome. For one, finding a balance between a deliciously flame-kissed exterior and a juicy, flavorful interior can be challenging. Fortunately, there's a simple, easy-to-remember rule to help you create tip-top burgers every time. All you need to know are the numbers 5, 6, and 7.

This so-called "5-6-7 rule" David "Chef Fig" Figueroa, grill expert and co-founder of Melinda's Foods, describes to Food Republic refers to the amount of time required for each step of the burger-grilling process for cooking ½-inch-thick patties. Starting with a grill preheated to medium, cook the burgers on one first side for five minutes, then flip them and cook for six more minutes. Make sure you keep the grill's lid closed to allow the heat to build inside.

Finally, take the burgers off the heat and let them rest for seven minutes. You need to let grilled burgers rest to allow the meat to continue cooking from the residual heat and for the juices to redistribute throughout the patty rather than running out on the bun after the first bite.

