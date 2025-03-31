The Biggest Beer Recalls In Anheuser-Busch History

With its decidedly humble beginnings as a small Missouri-based brewery in the mid 1800s, Anheuser-Busch has since grown to become an iconic name in beer all over the world. Beers that fall under the Anheuser-Busch banner include Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, and numerous others. In keeping with ever-evolving drinking trends, the brand has also branched out into hard seltzer and canned cocktails. While Anheuser-Busch's output is undeniably impressive, things haven't always been rosy for the beer maker. In fact, the company has been embroiled in quite a few recalls.

We're covering some of the beer company's most extensive recalls in the U.S. and elsewhere. These incidents have involved faulty Stella Artois bottles, an accidental poisoning, and a bottle defect that affected 12 European countries. Anheuser-Busch's recalls highlight the challenges of manufacturing products on a large scale — especially for a business that boasted an annual revenue of $59.76 Billion in 2024. Errors are bound to happen when producing that volume of beer, even at companies that have been involved in brewing for more than a century.