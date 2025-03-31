Why Do Onions Sprout And Is It Safe To Eat Them?

It's happened to most cooks at one point or another. They reach into the pantry to grab that onion they've stowed away, only to find something more closely resembling a house plant than a recipe ingredient. Sprouting is a normal part of the life of this distinctive and versatile vegetable. However, the biggest concern among those with sprouted onions is typically whether they're safe to eat. The answer is yes, and a basic understanding of how it happens will explain why.

Like all plants, the main goal of an onion is to grow and reproduce. Sprouting is the first step of that process. It typically occurs when they're exposed to humidity, warm temperatures, and direct light. This simulates the spring-like conditions that would cause onions to sprout in the ground. In the process, the onion uses up some of its internal sugar and moisture to creature the sprout, meaning sprouted onions can often be a bit more bitter or drier.

Fortunately, this difference is generally harder to notice when you saute onions or otherwise cook them. Still, the process continues over time, so it's worthwhile to use your sprouted onion as soon as possible.