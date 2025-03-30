Spicy Charred Creole Salad Recipe
There are many, many types of salad out there — practically an endless amount, especially when you consider that some of the best salads don't even have lettuce. Most of us do associate a good salad with the greens at play, however, so recipe developer Kara Barrett chooses crispy romaine hearts to be, well, the heart of her spicy charred Creole salad recipe. "I like the contrast between the smoky charred romaine and the crisp freshness of the other ingredients, especially the red onion," Barrett describes. Other fresh ingredients include juicy shrimp, lemon wedges, tomato slices, and parsley, all of which pair beautifully with that charred, warm romaine base.
Of course, we'd be remiss not to highlight the spicy Creole vinaigrette that this recipe boasts, a unique dressing that packs a whole lot of flavor depth. "The spicy dressing brings everything together with a tangy kick that keeps every bite interesting," Barrett says. "The balance of heat, acidity, and freshness makes it a great change from a traditional salad." Sure, we all love a good house salad with ranch, but if you're looking for a salad that stands on its own as a complete meal in itself, combining protein and veggies in an intensely flavored dressing, you may want to try this spicy charred romaine salad.
Gather the ingredients for this spicy charred Creole salad
Romaine hearts serve as the base for the salad, and you'll top the lettuce off with shrimp (precooked), tomatoes, parsley, red onion, and grated or shaved Parmesan cheese. You'll also top the whole thing off with a spicy Creole vinaigrette, for which you'll need olive oil, Creole seasoning, salt, lemon juice, garlic, spicy brown mustard, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and white vinegar.
Step 1: Make the vinaigrette
To prepare your vinaigrette, add ⅓ cup of olive oil, ½ teaspoon of Creole seasoning, ¼ teaspoon of kosher salt, juice from ½ of a lemon, garlic, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and white vinegar to a small bowl.
Step 2: Whisk vinaigrette
Whisk to combine then set aside.
Step 3: Bloom the Creole seasoning
In a medium skillet on medium heat, bloom 1 teaspoon of Creole seasoning with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and ¼ teaspoon of kosher salt.
Step 4: Stir and cook
Stir until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
Step 5: Heat the shrimp
Add the shrimp and saute for a few minutes, coating the shrimp well and heating them through before setting aside.
Step 6: Brush the romaine with oil
Prepare the romaine halves by brushing the flat sides with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
Step 7: Sear the romaine
In a ripping-hot cast iron, sear one romaine half, flat side down for 3-4 minutes until nicely charred.
Step 8: Repeat the searing process
Repeat with the other romaine half.
Step 9: Dress the salad and serve
Add the charred romaine to a serving plate and top with shrimp, tomatoes, parsley, onion, Parmesan, lemon wedges, and spicy salad dressing. Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|695
|Total Fat
|54.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|325.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|11.1 g
|Total Sugars
|9.0 g
|Sodium
|1,727.6 mg
|Protein
|34.4 g
What are some ways to customize this charred Creole salad?
There's quite a bit going on with this salad — from the charred romaine to the plethora of toppings to the uniquely spicy Creole vinaigrette. All of the flavors really work together here, with charred elements contrasting nicely with fresh ones and spicy elements adding even more complexity yet. Of course, as with any good salad recipe, there's always room for customization, and perhaps the easiest way to switch up the salad is by adjusting the spice level. "For a milder version, reduce the amount of Creole seasoning or omit the hot sauce," Barrett recommends. On the other hand, "For extra heat, increase the hot sauce or seasoning."
Let's say you're fine with the spice level in the salad, but you're not a huge fan of shrimp. In this case, just about any protein (or no added protein at all) is fair game, and Barrett specifically recommends chicken or salmon. Other salad toppers can easily be swapped out as well, like croutons or toasted nuts instead of (or in addition to) the red onions for crunch. You could even crumble Ritz crackers on top for a buttery finish. You could also experiment with the dressing, possibly adding a creamy element by incorporating something like mayonnaise or Greek yogurt into the mix.
Can I make this salad ahead of time?
Most salads don't call for any cooking whatsoever, making them great options to throw together in a pinch and with minimal time needed. This particular salad recipe does require a little cooking in order to char the romaine, so it may leave you looking for shortcuts wherever you can find them. Luckily, Barrett does note that, despite being a salad recipe that requires a little extra prep, it's more than worth it, and there is still plenty of make-ahead opportunity to be found here.
"You can make the dressing and shrimp ahead of time and prep your veggies," Barrett says. "Just keep them in airtight containers, and make them no more than a day ahead of time." When it comes time to actually assemble and serve the salad, simply reheat the shrimp in a hot pan or even in the microwave and give the dressing a quick whisk, and then you're good to go. There is one element that really can't be prepared ahead of time, and that is the charred romaine itself. Both the texture and temperature of the romaine require that it be served fresh off the stovetop for best-tasting results, but so long as you prepare your other elements in advance, you can still have this salad ready to serve in just about 10 minutes.