There are many, many types of salad out there — practically an endless amount, especially when you consider that some of the best salads don't even have lettuce. Most of us do associate a good salad with the greens at play, however, so recipe developer Kara Barrett chooses crispy romaine hearts to be, well, the heart of her spicy charred Creole salad recipe. "I like the contrast between the smoky charred romaine and the crisp freshness of the other ingredients, especially the red onion," Barrett describes. Other fresh ingredients include juicy shrimp, lemon wedges, tomato slices, and parsley, all of which pair beautifully with that charred, warm romaine base.

Of course, we'd be remiss not to highlight the spicy Creole vinaigrette that this recipe boasts, a unique dressing that packs a whole lot of flavor depth. "The spicy dressing brings everything together with a tangy kick that keeps every bite interesting," Barrett says. "The balance of heat, acidity, and freshness makes it a great change from a traditional salad." Sure, we all love a good house salad with ranch, but if you're looking for a salad that stands on its own as a complete meal in itself, combining protein and veggies in an intensely flavored dressing, you may want to try this spicy charred romaine salad.