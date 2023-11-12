41 Best Salad Recipes That Come Without Lettuce

The stereotypical salad is brimming with leafy greens — a dish that is full of healthy nutrients that, nevertheless, can lose its luster after a while. But salads come in many forms. They can be full of legumes, roasted veggies, and cheese. They can consist of just a few ingredients or practically the entire contents of your fridge. You might even be able to make the case that salad is the broadest of food categories. Throw together some cold (or warm or room temperature) ingredients, drizzle them with dressing, and, voila! A salad. There are sweet salads made with Cool Whip and hearty salads made with lentils. There are side salads and salads so magnificent and filling that they could only be served as an entree.

In short, the foods that qualify as salads are diverse and abundant, and while the word might conjure images of dewy lettuce leaves, there are many recipes that omit this key ingredient entirely. Lettuce makes a refreshing, summery foundation for dressings and toppings, but there are only so many variations you can make before getting bored. With this in mind, we've rounded up our best salad recipes that do not contain lettuce, and we should warn you upfront: They will change the way you think about salads for good.