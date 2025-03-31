Easy Apple and Pecan Danish Recipe

It's hard not to love a flaky pastry with its buttery layers of feather-light dough and infinitely versatile fillings. These easy apple and pecan Danishes, courtesy of Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins, fit the bill, brimming with sweet, spiced apples and a crunchy crumble. Though crafting a Danish might seem challenging, Watkins tells us, "This was really fun to make. It was a 'recipe-testing-first' for me, crafting up Danish. Making laminated pastry-type dough from scratch is not my ideal; sooo many steps (and so many occasions where something can go wonky). I wanted to avoid all that; that's why I deployed pre-made puff."

Danishes are traditionally made with a yeasted dough, and though this swap is simpler with fewer potential issues, if you're the kind of person who loves a baking challenge, Watkins says, "Folks can absolutely make their own yeast-based laminated pastry dough!" Once you've sorted the dough, the rest is all just fun. "I loved making the cutie little twisty spirals. I loved making my own apple filling. (I bought a bag of Fujis the other day, and there were a few that got bruised — perfect contenders for fruity filling)." The final step that really takes these danishes to the next level is a pecan streusel topping and a drizzle of glaze over top for an extra hint of sweetness.