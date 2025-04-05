What To Order If You Miss These 5 Items That Left The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is shaking things up in 2025, streamlining its famously extensive menu by eliminating 13 items and introducing 20 new dishes and drinks. Among the dishes retired are longtime favorites like the White Chicken Chili and the Everything Flatbread Pizza. In their place, the restaurant has rolled out compelling offerings such as the Ahi Tuna & Shrimp Ceviche, a light and zesty dish featuring citrus-marinated seafood, avocado, and fresh herbs, and the Asian Cucumber Salad, a simple yet flavorful appetizer with crispy cucumbers tossed in a sesame-soy dressing. Some of the additions reflect a shift toward lighter, more refreshing fare, balancing out the indulgent comfort food that The Cheesecake Factory is known for.

Advertisement

Adding these globally inspired dishes and fresh flavors may attract a broader audience. As CEO David Overton explained in a 2017 interview with Nation's Restaurant News, "We've changed the menu twice a year, every year, for 40 years. That's what keeps people interested. And it keeps us current. We don't rest on our laurels. There's nothing that America wants to eat that can't go on the Cheesecake Factory menu." That philosophy continues, proving that, while dishes may come and go, the menu is still sure to impress. If your favorite has disappeared from the menu, here's a sampling of what's worth ordering instead.