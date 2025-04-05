What To Order If You Miss These 5 Items That Left The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is shaking things up in 2025, streamlining its famously extensive menu by eliminating 13 items and introducing 20 new dishes and drinks. Among the dishes retired are longtime favorites like the White Chicken Chili and the Everything Flatbread Pizza. In their place, the restaurant has rolled out compelling offerings such as the Ahi Tuna & Shrimp Ceviche, a light and zesty dish featuring citrus-marinated seafood, avocado, and fresh herbs, and the Asian Cucumber Salad, a simple yet flavorful appetizer with crispy cucumbers tossed in a sesame-soy dressing. Some of the additions reflect a shift toward lighter, more refreshing fare, balancing out the indulgent comfort food that The Cheesecake Factory is known for.
Adding these globally inspired dishes and fresh flavors may attract a broader audience. As CEO David Overton explained in a 2017 interview with Nation's Restaurant News, "We've changed the menu twice a year, every year, for 40 years. That's what keeps people interested. And it keeps us current. We don't rest on our laurels. There's nothing that America wants to eat that can't go on the Cheesecake Factory menu." That philosophy continues, proving that, while dishes may come and go, the menu is still sure to impress. If your favorite has disappeared from the menu, here's a sampling of what's worth ordering instead.
Replace the SkinnyLicious Lemon Herb Parmesan Chicken with the Skinnylicious Grilled Branzino
If you miss the SkinnyLicious Lemon Herb Parmesan Chicken, the SkinnyLicious Grilled Branzino is a fantastic swap to keeps things light, flavorful, and satisfying. While it trades chicken for delicate, flaky Mediterranean sea bass, both dishes feature herbs, cream, and bright citrusy flavors. It's a dish that feels indulgent while staying under 590 calories and within the limits of the health-conscious SkinnyLicious menu. Also, the SkinnyLicious Grilled Branzino can afford mashed potatoes in its calorie count, while the Lemon Herb Parmesan Chicken only included the side in its classic variation.
Branzino offers some major health benefits over chicken. It's naturally lower in calories and fat and packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart and brain health. It's also rich in essential nutrients like vitamin D and selenium, both of which play key roles in immunity and overall well-being. If you appreciated the herb-forward and satisfying nature of the SkinnyLicious Lemon Herb Parmesan Chicken, this is a smart swap. The standard menu also offers a creamier, classically prepared version of the grilled branzino.
Replace the Seared Ahi Tuna Salad with the Seared Tuna Tataki Salad
Fans of the Seared Ahi Tuna Salad may be disappointed to see it gone, but the new Seared Tuna Tataki Salad offers a fresh, flavorful alternative. Like its predecessor, this dish features ahi tuna. The sushi-grade tuna is seared rare alongside a mix of fresh greens and vibrant toppings. While the old salad was known for its bold flavors, the new version takes a lighter, more refined approach with avocado, tomato, sesame, soy, and cilantro, all tossed in an herb-filled shallot vinaigrette.
This switch aligns with The Cheesecake Factory's recent shift toward health-conscious menu options after years of criticism for calorie-heavy dishes. The Seared Tuna Tataki Salad is a leaner, lower-calorie choice compared to the original, making it a great option for those looking for a lighter meal. It still delivers a fresh, high-quality tuna experience but with a more delicate dressing and a focus on fresh, wholesome ingredients. If you loved the old salad, this new take keeps the core flavors while embracing a modern, health-conscious approach.
Replace the Mushroom Burger with the Double Smash Cheeseburger
The popular chain's latest menu update does not include the coveted Mushroom Burger. Even more surprisingly, the Factory Burger, one of The Cheesecake Factory's lowest-reviewed menu items, made the cut. If you're missing the Mushroom Burger, there's a worthy replacement on the menu: the new Double Smash Cheeseburger. While it doesn't come with the same toppings, it still delivers on rich, satisfying flavor. Instead of a single charbroiled patty, this burger features double patties, double cheese, grilled onions, and a tangy sauce, all packed into a toasted brioche roll. It's a slightly different take, leaning more into the smashburger trend with crispy flattened patties and a bold, savory bite.
While the sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese are missing, that can be fixed with a simple alteration request when ordering. The Cheesecake Factory is known for being flexible with menu adjustments, so don't be afraid to customize your order. Simply ask for Swiss instead of classic American cheese and request the addition of sautéed mushrooms for a flavor combination that pays homage to the old favorite. You'll still get the juicy, melty goodness of the original Mushroom Burger but with a satiating twist, thanks to the double patties and special sauce. Though not an exact replica, this version may prove to be even tastier.
Replace the Petite Filet with the Steak Frites
If you were a fan of the Petite Filet, the new Steak Frites is a delicious replacement. While the Petite Filet was a more traditional steakhouse-style dish with mashed potatoes and green beans, this new option leans into French bistro flavors. It features a charbroiled ribeye steak in a red wine sauce, topped with grilled onions and garlic-herb butter. The ribeye offers a heartier, more robust bite, making it a worthy alternative. Although the sauce is a bolder adjustment, you can easily ask for it on the side, giving yourself the option to try it first before pouring it over your perfectly grilled steak.
The Steak Frites comes with Parmesan french fries instead of mashed potatoes. Nevertheless, the fries soak up the buttery, wine-infused sauce beautifully and add a crispy contrast. If you're open to the change, you might even find yourself preferring this upscale version over the original.
Replace the Spicy Cashew Chicken with the Spicy Ginger Beef Tenderloin
If you were a fan of the Spicy Cashew Chicken, the new Spicy Ginger Beef Tenderloin offers similar satisfaction and flavor. While it swaps crispy chicken for tender filet mignon, both dishes share a savory flavor profile and just the right amount of spice. Though the Spicy Cashew Chicken had a signature crunch from its crispy chicken and roasted cashews, the Spicy Ginger Beef Tenderloin brings its own depth, with a rich, buttery filet mignon and the umami-packed sauce.
Much like the chicken dish, the Spicy Ginger Beef Tenderloin includes similar vegetables but with a flavorful twist. It features shiitake mushrooms instead of cremini, snap peas rather than snow peas, and white onion in place of green onions. Both dishes are served with a hearty portion of rice, and the new beef version also includes peppers. The swap from crispy chicken to tender filet mignon gives the dish a more elevated feel, while the spicy sesame-ginger sauce keeps it just as bold and flavorful. If you need more inspiration about what to order on your next visit, read our ranking of popular Cheesecake Factory menu items next.