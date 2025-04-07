9 Fast Food Chains That Serve Burgers During Breakfast Hours

What is breakfast if not a construct? Sometimes you just don't feel like eating eggs, bacon, toast, or other morning staples during typical breakfast hours, and we're here to tell you that's okay. You're not alone if you want to bite into a nice, juicy burger while everyone else is still on their first cup of coffee. But where can you get a quick, convenient, tasty burger before lunchtime? The list may not be as long as we'd all like, but we still found quite a few fast food chains where you can snag a burger in the morning, including Sonic, Carl's Jr., and Jack in the Box.

Advertisement

Before we get started, let's determine what time frame constitutes breakfast hours. McDonald's, one of the most popular and most widely available fast food chains in the U.S., famously stops serving its breakfast menu at 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m., depending on the location. The chain has offered all-day breakfast in the past, but this posed a few issues, and many locations have returned to a late-morning cutoff. For the sake of consistency, we're going to borrow this 10:30 a.m. limit to define the end of breakfast hours. On the other end of the spectrum, let's call 5 a.m. the starting point, as that's when most McDonald's (including many of its 24-hour locations) start offering the breakfast menu. So, let's explore where you can find a tasty, satisfying burger before the sun gets too high in the sky.

Advertisement