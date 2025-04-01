Review: Popeyes' New Menu Is Going Full Pickle And We're Here For It

Popeyes has gone green. With spring in the air the verdant shade feels appropriate, but Popeyes' muse isn't the weather, it's pickles. The New Orleans-founded chain is already known for its pickles, a crucial ingredient in the Popeyes obsession-inducing chicken sandwich. Starting April 1, 2025 you can try the Chicken Sandwich with Popeyes' all-new Pickle Glaze. The Pickle Glaze makes its way onto Popeyes' wings as well, and is accompanied by two more debut menu items: Fried Pickles and Pickle Lemonade. In honor of the brand new menu launch, Popeyes pickled out its Times Square flagship restaurant, and I was there to give it all a try.

Advertisement

Popeyes' orange signage is so recognizable that I initially walked right by all of its greenness (the green lights and TV screens of K-pop square across the street were also an admitted distraction). But once I was in, the green theme continued. The walls, the booths — saturated in green. A long table in the center of the event space was draped with a pickle-hued tablecloth and twinkled with taper candles. Gazing upon the table was also where it really sunk in: yes the theme is pickles, but what's really being celebrated here is chicken.

For those who love Popeyes, I'm willing to bet they love pickles too. If there's one thing this Popeyes theme represents, it is the unshakeable symbiosis between pickles and crispy chicken and its importance to the chain's success. This is what I saw (and tasted) when I did a taste test of the new Pickle Menu. Read on to learn more about how these new items on the Popeyes Pickle Menu measure up.

Advertisement