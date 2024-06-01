Old-School Fats People Stopped Using In Their Cooking

Today, consumers can pick from a wide range of cooking oils at the grocery store, such as olive oil, avocado oil, and sesame oil, but this wasn't always the case. In the days gone by, people often utilized more traditional, locally available oil sources like animal fats. No part of an animal was wasted — the meat, organs, bones and marrow, and, of course, fat were all on the menu. Once extracted, the fat was rendered by simmering the solid fatty tissues at a low temperature, a process that both purified the fat and enhanced its shelf-life.

The use of natural animal fat gradually started to change at the beginning of the 20th century with the invention of hydrogenation. The process, which converted liquid oils into solid fats, allowed for the development of products such as Crisco and other plant-based oils. Backed by an aggressive marketing campaign that purported their health benefits, these products quickly overtook animal fat in popularity. It wasn't until much later that the world found out about the dangers of trans fats — a byproduct of partial hydrogenation — once again shifting consumer behavior.

Keen to learn more about the evolution of dietary fats? Read on for a deep dive into old-school fats people stopped using in their cooking, and why.