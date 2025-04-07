5 Of The Healthiest Canned Fish You Can Buy At The Store

Canned food often gets a bad rap, but where canned fish is concerned, that reputation isn't entirely fair. While fresh fish is often seen as the gold standard, its canned counterparts offer many of the same benefits — and at a fraction of the cost. Nutritionally, quality canned fish retains much of the protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential vitamins found in fresh varieties. Some options like canned salmon and sardines even have added nutritional perks because the canning process softens the bones, making these fish an excellent source of calcium. While there might be slight differences in texture or taste, the gap isn't nearly as wide as you might think. Canned fish can be particularly delicious in recipes like croquettes, salads, and pasta dishes.

Of course, not all tinned fish is created equal. Some varieties of canned fish are far from healthy. When buying canned fish, it's important to look out for cans with excessive sodium. Certain types of fish are also known to be higher in mercury (though this is not exclusive to tinned fish) or are packed in oils that make the fish more caloric. However, there are also plenty of excellent choices that are nutrient-dense and tasty. Whether you're looking for protein-filled snacks, economical meal options, or are simply a fan of seafood, there are plenty of great canned fish products worth stocking in your pantry.