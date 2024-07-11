The Unhealthiest Canned Fish You Should Avoid

Canning is one of the oldest ways to preserve food, and currently one of the best ways to bring seafood from around the world to your plate. Most canned fish is prepared for the process by first brining in saltwater to draw out moisture and curb bacterial growth, followed by canning in oil or water. The high heat from canning kills the microbes in fish, but not every bacteria is removed in the canning process.

Aside from an elevated salt and fat content from the canning process, what makes certain canned fish unhealthy is its risk of heavy metal contamination, which becomes absorbed in the fish tissue, and any bacterial remnants. Most fish breed in waters containing mercury, cadmium, or lead, and larger fish which have been around for longer are at a higher risk of absorbing the metals at concerning amounts for human consumption. These include Atlantic bluefin tuna, Atlantic or farmed salmon, brown crab, and some crustaceans (shrimp, lobster) and shellfish.

When buying canned seafood, consider brands which are environmentally conscious and do not fish from contaminated waters. They should also have adequate methods of removing any bacteria in place, and tin their fish in controlled nutrient quantities. We take a look at some of the unhealthiest canned fish, based on their nutritional information, and risk of bacterial and heavy metal contamination, as well as some of the specific locations from which to avoid canned fish due to their unclean fishing practices.