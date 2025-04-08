All Your Questions About Coors Banquet Answered

Coors Banquet is a beer you might have seen around your entire life, but not know too much about. Less popular than Coors Light, there's often some confusion about what the other Coors offering is. But we're about to answer all your questions about Coors Banquet, from the basic to the more in-depth.

Despite being the comparatively less popular member of the Coors family, Banquet has been around for a long time. Maybe your grandmother drank it or perhaps it was the first beer you had a sip of. And, although it hasn't quite matched the popularity of Coors Light, its sales are increasing as people become more interested in brews with a deeper flavor.

Whatever you've been wondering about Coors Banquet — what type of beer it is, how long it's been around for, how it differs from Coors Light — we've got the answers for you. From its history to its tasting notes to what kind of food it pairs well with, there's so much to learn. Whether or not it's the drink for you, here's the score about Coors Banquet.

