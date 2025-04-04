The Biggest Potato Chip Recalls In US History

Most chips are pretty salty, and you expect a bit of a bite from the salt when munching on the high sodium snack. Food labels and ingredient lists are great tools to help figure out just how salty a snack is going to be. When you check them, you're acting under the assumption that the labels are accurate. Inaccurate food labels are a recall-worthy mistake, as Food Express USA can attest to. Over 3,000 cases, which contained over 60,000 bags, of the company's Coyote Valley Sour Cream and Onion chips were recalled in January of 2025 for listing the wrong sodium information.

This recall was not mandated, but the chips were pulled from three states by Food Express USA. This recall went somewhat under the radar, and that may be due to Coyote Valley chips not being available for purchase to the mass market. Food Express USA supplies snacks to commissaries for those who are incarcerated to purchase.

Though the disparity of sodium between the incorrect label and what is really in the chips was unclear and unreported, the recall appeared to be a responsible one. When you eat too much salt, both your heart and kidneys can be negatively impacted. For those tracking their salt intake, an accurate label is vital.