This New York City Restaurant Is One Of The Best Seafood Buffets In The US
New York City is home to many of the most famous restaurants in America. If you ever find yourself eating your way through the Big Apple, it may be worth visiting a particularly iconic seafood buffet. With locations in Midtown Manhattan and Coney Island, Crab House is a gem beloved for its bottomless, contactless seafood buffet in a bucket. "Contactless" buffets like Crab House are a bit different than the traditional self-service setup. Instead of customers assembling their own plates, they check off items from a menu that are then prepared in the kitchen and brought directly to their table.
The contactless buffet has a fixed price of $80 per adult guest. The fee drops to $15 for each child between the ages of 3 and 7 or $30 for children between 8 and 11. Crab House offers a variety of fare, all of which is made to order. The menu features oceanic delights such as jumbo crab legs, Dungeness crab, blue crab, salmon, scallops, shrimp, mussels, clams, oysters, calamari, flounder, and sea bass. For an increased price of $115 per adult and $20 to $40 per child (depending on age), you can treat yourself to the lobster buffet that includes all of these items plus a few lobster options. If you're not a huge seafood fan or want to enjoy a surf and turf feast, you can also request steak, chicken tenders, wings, broccoli, and baby back ribs. Numerous fans, like the TikTok poster shown below, have praised Crab House for its appetizing food and reasonable prices.
Crab House is a seafood lover's dream
There are many reasons Crab House is the best all-you-can-eat buffet in New York State. For starters, it carefully ensures every meal is served as fresh as possible. Per the restaurant's website, "Good quality seafood won't be in a buffet because seafood won't last more than 30 minutes after it is prepared."
Crab House currently holds a 4.4-star rating on Yelp, with mostly positive reviews. One customer shares, "Excellent!!! Love the scallops. Fish was delicious. Everything was fresh." Others have praised the bang for the buck. A five-star review reads, "Amazing value for the price ($80 for unlimited seafood then lobster option for 2 hours). That includes all the shellfish, appetizers, and fish you want within that timespan." Another says, "For $80 per person, you really can't beat the selection."
However, some diners have had less than stellar experiences at the restaurant. "It felt more like an expensive sampler platter of mediocrity. Nothing wowed me," a two-star review confesses. A three-star review criticizes the inconsistency of the menu items: "Service isn't bad and portions are decent sized but seems like you're playing roulette for quality on each serving."