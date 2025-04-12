This New York City Restaurant Is One Of The Best Seafood Buffets In The US

New York City is home to many of the most famous restaurants in America. If you ever find yourself eating your way through the Big Apple, it may be worth visiting a particularly iconic seafood buffet. With locations in Midtown Manhattan and Coney Island, Crab House is a gem beloved for its bottomless, contactless seafood buffet in a bucket. "Contactless" buffets like Crab House are a bit different than the traditional self-service setup. Instead of customers assembling their own plates, they check off items from a menu that are then prepared in the kitchen and brought directly to their table.

Advertisement

The contactless buffet has a fixed price of $80 per adult guest. The fee drops to $15 for each child between the ages of 3 and 7 or $30 for children between 8 and 11. Crab House offers a variety of fare, all of which is made to order. The menu features oceanic delights such as jumbo crab legs, Dungeness crab, blue crab, salmon, scallops, shrimp, mussels, clams, oysters, calamari, flounder, and sea bass. For an increased price of $115 per adult and $20 to $40 per child (depending on age), you can treat yourself to the lobster buffet that includes all of these items plus a few lobster options. If you're not a huge seafood fan or want to enjoy a surf and turf feast, you can also request steak, chicken tenders, wings, broccoli, and baby back ribs. Numerous fans, like the TikTok poster shown below, have praised Crab House for its appetizing food and reasonable prices.

Advertisement