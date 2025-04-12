Casey's Pizzas, Ranked Worst To Best

In today's world, there's no reason to ever settle for mediocre pizza. With options galore and delivery easier than ever, getting a pizza is simple, which means the standards have reached an all-time high. So why, then, would anyone order pizza from a gas station chain?

Casey's is here to answer that question. The convenience store and gas station chain opened its doors in 1958 and started selling pizza in the mid '80s. Today, the mostly Midwest and Southern company is the fifth largest pizza chain in the United States. Still, volume doesn't necessarily equate to quality.

To find out if Casey's really is a pizza giant worth taking note of, I visited my local store and bought all eight of its specialty pies. In the interest of transparency, I had my expectations low for a gas station pizza. However, I was pleasantly surprised at the quality, especially as I began ranking the best options Casey's has to offer. Read on to find out which pizzas should be on your radar.

