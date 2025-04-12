Casey's Pizzas, Ranked Worst To Best
In today's world, there's no reason to ever settle for mediocre pizza. With options galore and delivery easier than ever, getting a pizza is simple, which means the standards have reached an all-time high. So why, then, would anyone order pizza from a gas station chain?
Casey's is here to answer that question. The convenience store and gas station chain opened its doors in 1958 and started selling pizza in the mid '80s. Today, the mostly Midwest and Southern company is the fifth largest pizza chain in the United States. Still, volume doesn't necessarily equate to quality.
To find out if Casey's really is a pizza giant worth taking note of, I visited my local store and bought all eight of its specialty pies. In the interest of transparency, I had my expectations low for a gas station pizza. However, I was pleasantly surprised at the quality, especially as I began ranking the best options Casey's has to offer. Read on to find out which pizzas should be on your radar.
Pricing and size options
Pizza at Casey's is not one-size-fits-all. The chain, which offers both delivery and pickup options, serves pizza up on three crust styles — original, thin, and gluten-free. I chose original crust for the review on all of my pizzas. As for sizing, you can get a large (roughly 14-inches) for $16.99, a medium (12-inches) for $15.99, and a small 10-inch pie for $13.99. Individual slices are also available on-site for standard pizzas like pepperoni, sausage, and cheese.
Casey's menu features eight specialty pizzas, as well as five single-topping pies, three breakfast pizzas, and a make-your-own option. For an additional 69 cents, customers can also add their favorite dipping sauces. Those flavors include Ranch, Blue Cheese, BOOMerang – a garlic, mayo-based chili sauce – Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Mustard, and Barbecue.
If you're craving more than just pizza, Casey's offers a variety of other options, including loaded breadsticks, wings, chicken tenders, and mac and cheese. Now, without further ado, here are my rankings of Casey's specialty pizzas.
8. Veggie Pizza
Toppings: onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, marinara, green peppers.
Veggie pizzas and cheese pizzas occupy the same lane in my pizza hierarchy; they're necessary and generally unexciting. Both can be said of this pizza. It's the lone meat-free option on the specialty menu, and it's just fine for what it is, but no one should be rushing out for Casey's Veggie Pizza. That said, there's plenty to like. The veggies are cooked well — nothing is mushy, and everything has a nice subtle snap. There could be more sauce — a running theme across all pizzas on this list — but the flavors meld well, and you're guaranteed plenty of veggies in every bite. Olive-haters, beware, though; you'll want to customize your Veggie pizza if you're not a fan of sliced black olives because they're everywhere.
This pizza is the perfect place to discuss Casey's original crust. Simply put, it's remarkably unremarkable. In sampling eight distinct pizzas, I never once thought about the crust, good or bad. It's not overly thick and doughy, nor is it so thin that it's lacking in structural integrity. All of the pizzas had enough crust to offer a handhold on the end of a slice, but not so much barren crust that I ever had any qualms about finishing the final bite. It's a crust that gets the job done without hogging the spotlight and that, I salute.
7. Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Toppings: ranch, bacon, mozzarella cheese, chicken.
I wanted so badly to like this pizza more than I did. The flavor combination is time-tested and shockingly versatile. You can chicken-bacon-ranch just about anything, so pizza should be a layup. Unfortunately, this pie is a bit boring. The chicken is tender, and the pieces are large, which are positives. The bacon is crispy and sprinkled evenly below the mozzarella, ensuring bacon in every bite. It's the ranch that leaves something to be desired. I love a good creamy ranch dressing as much as anyone, but it simply isn't robust enough to act as a lone sauce.
I'd like to see Casey's take a different approach with the Chicken Bacon Ranch. A white sauce base with ranch drizzled on top would help liven up the pizza and put less pressure on ranch to be the only major source of moisture. Another option would be to turn this into a barbecue base, but that would step on the toes of another pizza further down this list. In the end, this is a pie that I'll eat if it's in front of me, but I'm not going out of my way to order one.
6. Supreme Pizza
Toppings: pepperoni, onions, sausage-mild, black olives, beef, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, marinara.
A properly executed Supreme pizza is surprisingly hard to find. With so many toppings, finding the right ratio and ensuring that everything is cooked evenly is no small feat. The veggies should be al dente, the crust crispy, the cheese gooey, and the meat must all be hot through and through. Casey's delivers on all fronts with its Supreme Pizza.
One element of Casey's overall approach I really like is the layering of sauce, followed by a portion of the toppings, followed by cheese, and then the final toppings. In this case, many of the veggies and ground meats were under a thick layer of mozzarella, with pepperoni providing the aesthetics up top. Finely chopped onions and a consistent layer of meats and other veggies guarantee a consistent bite every time.
If I have criticisms, it's both a lack of sauce and that the bottom crust did get a bit soggy under the weight of everything. It's a lot to ask for both more moisture and less at the same time, but neither is a complaint worthy of truly dinging this pizza. It's good, which means the ones higher on the list are even better.
5. BBQ Chicken Pizza
Toppings: onions, bacon, bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken.
Remember how I said adding barbecue sauce to the Chicken Bacon Ranch would step on its barbecue counterpart? This is what I'm talking about. The ingredient list for the two pies is nearly identical, with the only differences being the sauce and the addition of onions. Ultimately, barbecue sauce is simply a better base for a pizza than ranch alone, which elevates this pie over the C.B.R.
As I mentioned earlier, Casey's uses slices of chicken rather than cubed meat in its pizzas. The result is that you may not get chicken in every bite, but when you do, it's always moist and hearty. Thankfully, the bacon is crumbled and crispy, hiding under the cheese along with red onions so no bite is ever meatless. The sauce is thick and sweet, and if you're a sauce lover, you may want to have some extra on hand for dipping purposes.
4. Ultimate Hawaiian Pizza
Toppings: bacon, mozzarella cheese, pineapple, ham, marinara, Canadian bacon.
I will not tolerate negative pineapple-on-pizza people. Sweet and salty is a time-tested flavor pairing, and Casey's executes it well, thanks to a trio of meats. Crumbled bacon covers the lower portion of this pizza with thin slices of ham and Canadian bacon layered throughout. I like the thickness of the sliced meats because it's easy to bite through cleanly; no accidentally pulling all of the toppings off thanks to a stubborn piece of meat.
The pineapple is nothing special — standard canned tidbits — and there could be more, but it serves the purpose of giving this pizza the necessary sweet elements. Hawaiian pizza is the perfect change-up, especially when you're ordering a variety of pies. You probably don't need to order a large because of how polarizing it remains, but you'll be happy you added a small or medium one to your next Casey's order.
3. Meat Galore Pizza
Ingredients: pepperoni, mild sausage, beef, mozzarella cheese, bacon, ham, marinara.
The antithesis to the veggie pizza is an all-meat pie. Where the veggie tends to be a little boring, I often find meat-zas to be overcrowded with so many proteins that the final product lacks any real identity beyond meat. Casey's avoids this pitfall by zigging where so many others zag: the chunks of meat are small. As is the case across all of the pies, the ground meats and bacon are layered under the cheese and, as a result, are more evenly distributed than the usual large chunks of sausage and beef that can hog entire bites.
The pepperoni — my personal favorite pizza topping — is savory and plentiful, sitting atop the cheese as a harbinger of the meat below. Naturally, this is a saltier pizza, but not overwhelmingly so. Order a veggie pie and balance it out with a Meat Galore, and everyone is guaranteed to be happy.
2. Italian Deli Pizza
Ingredients: deli salami, bacon, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, marinara, Casey's Signature Parmesan cheese blend.
Casey's latest creation is unlike anything else on the menu. The Parmesan cheese blend on top hits the taste buds first with a savory, salty kick before the acidity of the surprisingly versatile banana peppers takes over. Deli salami is a fun alternative to the standard pizza meats and conjures memories of deli subs. If there's a ding on this pizza, it's that there could once again be more sauce, but the toppings more than make up for any deficiencies.
In ranking our favorites, my wife had the Italian Deli as her number one, and I deliberated long and hard on whether to make it mine, as well. This is a unique pizza that would feel more at home in your local Italian restaurant than coming out of a convenience store's kitchen. The kicker is that this pizza is only available through the end of April 2025. Get one now because this might just be the best pizza Casey's makes.
1. Taco Pizza
Toppings: shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, beef, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, refried beans, and salsa, taco chips.
A good taco pizza is hard to come by. Too often, the lettuce and tomatoes end up wilted and soggy, with nothing but a too-potent taco sauce used as a base. Some taco pies opt for chips on top, others skip this crucial step entirely, and ultimately, the taco pizza feels so often like an afterthought. Not at Casey's.
Piled high with crispy lettuce, tender tomatoes, and a boatload of crunchy taco chips — think Nacho Cheese Doritos — this is what other taco pizzas want to be when they grow up. The use of refried beans and salsa together as the sauce is brilliant as it gives everything a solid and tasty base. This pizza also comes with taco sauce packets on the side, which allows you to individualize every bite to your preferred spice preference. This isn't the perfect pizza; it's the perfect taco pizza, and that's one heck of an achievement.
Final thoughts and methodology
Don't judge a pizza place by its cover. Yes, Casey's is a gas station and convenience store chain, but pizza is where it shines. It's rare to do one of these rankings and not have an item that's simply not for me, but that's the case here. Even the Veggie Pizza, the lowest ranked on the list, is a solid pie. If someone said they were ordering from Casey's, I'd be happy knowing that whatever pizza they chose would be one I'm down to eat.
I ordered eight specialty pizzas from my local Casey's location for pickup. I brought the pies home and photographed them before trying a slice of each in a random order. My evaluations were based on taste, texture, overall cohesion, and general comparisons to similar pizzas. Casey's was not aware of the review when preparing the pizzas, nor was I or Mashed compensated by Casey's for this review.