Do you keep buying coffee beans you're unhappy with? Maybe you love a barista-made flat white or pour-over, but you can never make anything you like at home. You might be falling into some of the common mistakes everyone makes when buying coffee beans. While there are many variables that go into making a decent brew, start with the wrong beans and you'll never get it right.

The thing is, coffee is subjective. Some people love fruity roasts with a bright acidity. Others think deep nutty, chocolatey notes are the pinnacle of coffee perfection. So, it's not simply about buying quality beans but rather choosing ones that you enjoy. If you're clueless about the factors that affect the flavor of coffee, this is where you need to start.

Sure, the darkness of the roast makes a difference, but this isn't the beginning and end of the matter. The variety of beans, where they're grown, and how they're processed all make a difference. Then, there's the overall quality to consider — how old is the coffee? Was it roasted by a reputable source?

It might seem like a lot to think about every time you buy beans, but it makes all the difference. Avoid the common pitfalls that people make when choosing coffee beans and learn what you like — you'll taste the difference in every sip.

