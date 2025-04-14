Are All Deli Meats Processed? Here's What We Know

Many folks are conditioned to immediately categorize processed food as "bad" or unhealthy. When most of us think of processed food, we conjure images of ultra-processed items such as Cheetos or Kraft Mac and Cheese, packed with phthalates and preservatives. However, not all processed foods are created equal, and the idea that they are all inherently unhealthy is a myth you should to stop believing. But where does your favorite deli meat fall on this spectrum?

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics defines processed food as any type of foodstuffs that has been altered from its natural state in any way. This can include everything from washing and chopping to freezing, cooking, and canning. By these standards, all meat products are processed. However, these are examples of minimal processing. When most people talk about processed meat, they're referring to products that have been salted, smoked, cured, or otherwise pumped with preservatives. Under these guidelines, most cold cuts are considered not only processed but heavily so.