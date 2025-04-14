Are All Deli Meats Processed? Here's What We Know
Many folks are conditioned to immediately categorize processed food as "bad" or unhealthy. When most of us think of processed food, we conjure images of ultra-processed items such as Cheetos or Kraft Mac and Cheese, packed with phthalates and preservatives. However, not all processed foods are created equal, and the idea that they are all inherently unhealthy is a myth you should to stop believing. But where does your favorite deli meat fall on this spectrum?
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics defines processed food as any type of foodstuffs that has been altered from its natural state in any way. This can include everything from washing and chopping to freezing, cooking, and canning. By these standards, all meat products are processed. However, these are examples of minimal processing. When most people talk about processed meat, they're referring to products that have been salted, smoked, cured, or otherwise pumped with preservatives. Under these guidelines, most cold cuts are considered not only processed but heavily so.
Look out for sodium and nitrates
Deli meat must undergo several processes. In most cases, meat is injected with brine, which fills it with salt, sugar, and spices before it's macerated, marinated, cooked, sliced, and packaged. In the process, preservatives in the form of nitrates and high levels of sodium are introduced. It's these additions that experts say have health implications.
While processed food gets a pretty bad wrap in general, processed meats are particularly notorious. Thanks to the astronomical amount of salt added, common lunch meats are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. The excess saturated fat commonly found in meats like bologna, salami, and pepperoni don't help either. In this way, deli meats like bologna are more damaging than turkey, for example. Meanwhile, nitrates, naturally occurring preservatives that are added to meat, may transform into carcinogens during some cooking processes, potentially leading to higher rates of colorectal cancer.
However, if you just can't quit your favorite cold cut sandwich, there are ways you can make healthier choices. You might try cooking and slicing your own cold cuts, buying freshly sliced meats from the deli instead of pre-packaged varieties, and indulging on a less frequently.