The Ultimate Ranking Of Aldi Ground Coffee
Of all the best and worst items at Aldi that might fill your pantry without emptying your bank balance, the most promising section to shop in by far is the coffee aisle. Finding bags and cans of premium ground coffees mostly priced under $10 means you don't have to sacrifice your taste for barista–level coffee due to grocery budget constraints. The chain makes it easy to keep your java ritual rolling with an array of roasts and flavors that help you make the most of brewing beans into caffeinated broth — or decaf, if that's your thing.
I took a long, careful look at all of the various offerings in the Aldi store label coffee collection and chose an array that sounded like the best bet for bold coffee enjoyment. I'm not known for being picky with my coffee brands, but after years of indulging, I do have a solid sense of what tastes great and what doesn't rate. So I ran through the Aldi coffee aisle, fired up the brewer, and tried each of these grounds one at a time to find out which are premium serves and which are sub-par swigs. Though many of these Aldi-branded picks are better than the originals, there's a definite hierarchy to the quality and enjoyability within the ranks.
11. Beaumont Classic Decaf
I'm not a caffeine hound; I'm a coffee fiend, which means I'm just as happy with decaf as I am with full calf or half calf. Scooping out grounds from a can of Aldi's Beaumont Classic Decaf sounded just as pleasurable of an experience as filling my cup with the full-power brews. This is one of the few selections where Aldi goes old school and uses a metal can, the kind your grandparents are probably used to, though the company goes to zero trouble to spruce it up with retro graphics. For all I know, this could actually be a can my grandparents used, given a second life by an earth-friendly grocery brand.
Unfortunately, that's exactly how it tastes, too: old. Not old-fashioned or quaint or even nostalgic. Just old. The can popped open, and all I could smell was third-rate coffee. There's nothing in the aroma to excite any sense other than disappointment. With a roast rating of medium listed on the can, I was hoping to at least taste coffee in the cup, but I had no such luck. Even with a full serving loaded up in my mug, the coffee tasted like water and showed no character development when I added my creamer. Having coffee without caffeine is one thing, but enduring coffee stripped of all its tasty essence is something no self-respecting coffee drinkers should put themselves through.
10. Barissimo French Vanilla
No lie, I get a little excited anytime a flavored coffee enters my java-loving life. Something about the added aroma and flavor makes the whole house feel like there's a holiday a-brewing. True to form, Barissimo French Vanilla packs a powerful punch to the olfactory senses, sending out perfumed plumes that fooled me into thinking it was Thanksgiving morning again already. I was ready to dive in and taste the magic!
The magic turned out to be a cruel trick that dissolved during brewing. The vanilla essence is vague and powdery, hinting that its flavorings are not likely to be real vanilla. Adding a little creamer in these situations usually boosts the coffee flavor while adding sweetness, but this time, it just made the powder layer taste sweet and weird. If you like doctoring up your coffee to the point where the coffee itself is more of an afterthought than the main event, these grounds might make an okay base for whatever syrups or sweeteners you drop in. But if you're expecting a colorful coffee with French vanilla flair, even with nothing added to the mix, this isn't the Joe for you.
9. Barissimo German Roasted
Before investigating Aldi's coffee, I had never heard of German-roasted coffee. It makes sense that this European capital has its own way of turning raw beans into toasted treasure. The fact that it's a dark roast made from Brazilian beans just goes to show how entwined the coffee culture around the globe really is. Not having tried this type of coffee before, I was excited to give it a shot and see what a different take on a continental cuppa might be.
The most notable difference is that Barissimo German roast comes vacuum-packed, which makes it feel like a giant brick inside the bag and also ensures the freshest coffee experience possible. The bag declared the coffee inside to be the darkest roast available, a quality that was confirmed when I snipped it open and got a whiff of the overwhelming bitterness of the grounds. The brew proved to be equally bitter in aroma and flavor, a disappointment considering the packaging promises a creamy taste with low acidity. Maybe I'm not up on what counts as acidic, but the acrid bite of the un-doctored brew was as acidic as I've tasted in all the bags on the list. Even adding a dribble of creamer couldn't take away the bite underneath. Now that I've tried German roast, I'm happy to steer clear for the rest of my coffee-drinking days (unless there's nothing else in the pantry, in which case I'd be willing to make an exception).
8. Barissimo Donut Store Blend
If the donut store is the new coffee shop, then Barissimo Donut Store Blend should be an affordable must-have for fans of the dunk-and-drink experience. Sadly, there was a bitter, fishy scent in the grounds that kicked me right in the nostrils when I snipped open the bag — not a great sign for a pleasant coffee drinking experience at home or among the crullers and maple bars. Adding water and heat seemed to mellow out whatever brought the stringent smell, producing a more mellow medium-roast aroma that bore no resemblance to the initial stench.
The real test came in the tasting, which revealed a flavor profile that was a step above meh when I sipped it black, though it did perk up a bit with a drop or two of creamer stirred in. What I couldn't detect was any resemblance between this bag and an actual donut shop coffee, which is a strange thing to say since donut shop coffee is just coffee. With the donut shop expectation slapped on the bag, there's a definite comparison to be made between this and a brand like Dunkin', which is far superior.
7. Barissimo French Roast
Ah, to bring the elegant essence of French roast ground coffee to your home without having to drop a ton of euros to make it happen! But the café français form is such a familiar template, it's easy to tell when a roaster gets it right. Barissimo just isn't one of those right-getters, filling this bag with mediocre dark-roast grounds that brew up into a piquant broth that might as well be any other coffee enjoyed by people around the world. Though tasting this one au naturel revealed layers of caramel-like burnt sugar and a hint of cocoa, they were all flavors I had to reach to find, a letdown after experiencing the enticing bouquet.
Tasting the French roast didn't do anything exceptional for my coffee-loving existence. Yes, the tasty notes were present, if not complete, and yes, it did brew up to a passable pot. But in the presence of so many better coffees in the Aldi portfolio, it's difficult to rate this sack of grounds as a particularly good choice. It's middle-of-the-road at best and a distant second choice at worst, considering that you can make your money go much further.
6. Barissimo Hazelnut
Hazelnut is one of the most soothing coffee flavors I've ever encountered, and this bag of grounds from Aldi captures the essence in a light yet lovely way. I was hoping for an amazing Aldi aroma when I brewed up a cup of hazelnut coffee. This flavor is one of my favorites, a perfect addition to the roasted bean taste that doesn't violate the natural coffee-ness even if the coffee is unadulterated by milk and sugar. Happy times ensued when the scent of the grounds let out a pleasant nutty aroma in the pot that lingered in the cup as I tasted it without adding anything to the basic brew.
If flavored coffee is what gets you all fired up, Barissimo Hazelnut is a much better choice than French Vanilla. It's natural enough to make you believe there's something more to the brew than just whatever essence is used to impart the taste, and it's warm enough to keep you from reaching for the creamer if you're trying to keep your coffee clean. And if you do happen to enjoy a splash of something sweeter in your mug, these grounds are ready to accommodate that as well.
5. Barissimo House Blend
Opening Barissimo House Blend was like walking into a coffee shop during the morning rush, with all the magnificent roasty notes popping into my nose as soon as the seal was broken. Though the roast itself is medium-dark, the richness of the aroma fooled me into thinking it tended more toward the darker end of the roasting spectrum. Smelling the brew as it heated up affirmed that this was a premium pick among the Aldi coffee collection, but could it hold up to the taste test?
Yes, it could, and quite nicely, too. As the tasting notes on the bag claimed, I could definitely detect layers of bitter dark chocolate, though the molasses mentioned didn't come through. The depth of House Blend sipped as black brew was a great discovery, something I could enjoy over ice without any augmentation. When I dropped in the creamer, the balance of sharpness and sweetness came through to create what I would consider a perfect blend.
4. Barissimo Sumatra Grand
Anyone who favors a rich, exotic Indonesian spin on bean juice will be pleased to know that Barissimo Sumatra provides the goods without the hassle of traveling to the island nation. Aldi also ensures an equitable exchange by fostering fair trade practices with this bag of premium java. The roast-o-meter is squarely in dark territory, which is enough to bring out a magical blend of tastes and aromas. There are plenty of elements to love here.
I smelled the distinct perfume of cherries when I first opened the bag, a sweet surprise that spoke of complexity and thoughtful growing. Once brewed, the grounds gave off an earthy, leaf-like essence that inspired visions of lush jungles and tropical climates. Though the tasting notes on the bag mentioned spices, herbs, and molasses, I tasted a more chocolate-adjacent spirit in the cup, which is a perfect accent for the other layers. It's earthy and bright, with rich, sweet notes that lift in the presence of just a little creamer. If coffee has terroir like wine does, this bold bag captures the spirit of Sumatra in vivid strokes. At a few dollars more than the general Barissimo bags, it doesn't feel wrong to pay a higher price for a premium ground like this.
3. Barissimo Midnight Blend
The logical expectation for a coffee called Barissimo Midnight Blend is that it will be as dark a roast as possible, which also means a flavorful brew beyond imagination. At least, that's the description I came up with when I saw that Aldi had this tempting little package nestled in its coffee stash. My head was filled with visions of espresso-style pours that mimic the finest cafés in Paris and Italy, at a discount so deep I can afford to keep myself grounded in grounds without worry. (Have I mentioned that I take my coffee very seriously?)
The ultra-dark roast results in a luxurious nectar without bite, a smooth sip that conjures up the sensation of bittersweet chocolate and roasted almonds. A little creamer lifts the lighter notes while keeping the depth and complexity in play, bridging the gap between espresso and other coffees. If I were an Aldi coffee drinker on the regular — and after this round-up, it's highly likely I will be — this Midnight would be among my preferred hours for enjoying coffee so rich and flavorful. It offers a sturdy body for adding soul to your favorite coffee recipes, too. Do yourself a favor and don't sleep on Barissimo Midnight.
2. Barissimo Guatemala
Swinging into the rainforests of Central America, Barissimo Guatemala gives Aldi an international offering from one of the richest growing landscapes in the coffee universe. The fact that it's priced a few dollars less than bigger brands at larger grocery chains makes it quite a tempting tidbit for the coffee connoisseur. And though it may not be a rule, savoring coffee from a far-off locale gives the whole concept an air of globetrotting romance to spirit you away from a kitchen nook or office cubicle with every sip. What can I say? I'm a coffee romantic at heart.
I'm glad to report that my over-romanticizing paid off big time with these medium-roast grounds. The bag really does release chocolate notes when unsealed, a fun surprise that matches up with the tasting note on the label. I didn't detect the nuts or dried fruit listed there, but the roasted cocoa spirit was plenty enticing for my taste. And speaking of taste ... a sip of the raw finished product was sweeter than expected, even with the chocolatey aroma telling me what was coming. A little creamer gave it a buttery finish that made it feel like a dessert coffee, though it's one that I wouldn't mind drinking any time of day. Toss this one in your cart and let the adventure begin!
1. Barissimo Colombia
The familiarity of Colombian coffee sets up Aldi's Barissimo Colombia with a high hill to climb. With so many other brands offering this region's bounty, it's possible that Aldi would go for a lesser version to keep its bags under the $8 mark. That's not a knock on lower-priced coffee, which sometimes bests more premium picks for flavor and enjoyment. But it is something to be prepared for if you have a standard for recreating your prior experience with Colombian coffee in a more budget-friendly form. A tasty maneuver like that could land this bag at the top of the Aldi coffee pyramid, if only it can stick the landing.
After trying this supreme stuff, it's safe to say this package is indeed the peak of prime coffee from the discount grocer. Opening the bag releases a rush of warm scents that the label calls a blend of chocolate, red fruits, and brown sugar, which sounds unlikely. But darned if I didn't detect a touch of juicy currant or strawberry sweetness under the promised mix of cocoa and caramelized sugar tones. The medium roast didn't prevent a fair whiff of smoke aroma from wafting up, too. The flavor mellows out to a pitch-perfect presentation that justifies its placement directly in the medium section of the roast-o-meter. Anyone who grabs a bag of this will be rewarded with what I consider the finest Aldi signature brand coffee for under $10.
How I ranked these coffees
I treated this test like a wine tasting, considering roast, aroma, and flavor as crucial aspects. I paid close attention to the scent that came from the bag as soon as it was opened, which is always one of the best parts of trying new coffee. I did my best to pick up on the listed tasting notes in the perfume to see how close the description came to the real deal from the jump. Then, I brewed a single cup and noted how closely the brewing aroma came to the fragrance of the grounds to see if anything was lost in translation.
Once each cup was ready, I took a single sip and let it sit on my tongue to pick up the layered essences. Some were spot-on with the descriptions offered on the bag, while others came close or missed the mark altogether. After the tasting sample, I took a gulp of each brew in its blackened state to determine the interplay of flavors and acidity in the finished coffee. To give it a real-world dimension, I dropped in a tablespoon or so of creamer to see how the coffee asserted its personality in the presence of sweetness and creaminess. This may be as serious as I've taken a taste test, and it's definitely the one that's given me the biggest buzz. Of course, that could just be the caffeine.