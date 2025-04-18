Florida Is Home To One Of The Best BBQ Restaurants In America
We previously brought you a list of the absolute best barbecue restaurants in the U.S., such as Hometown Bar-B-Que in New York and Central BBQ in Tennessee. That who's who of 'cue joints also includes an award-winning Florida establishment that has captivated diners since 2009. Now with 15 locations throughout the Sunshine State, 4 Rivers Smokehouse offers an extensive menu featuring classic dishes like St. Louis-style ribs, burnt ends sandwiches, fried okra, southern-style coleslaw, collard greens, and much more. The restaurant also offers barbecue platters and samplers to ensure diners can conveniently enjoy all its tasty items.
Designating a restaurant as "one of the best" is subjective, but there are some strong arguments in favor of 4 Rivers Smokehouse reigning supreme over other barbecue establishments. On Yelp, the chain (which has 12 locations represented on the review platform as of this writing) has a current rating of four out of five stars, and its reviews are pretty favorable overall.
A guest who visited the Orange Park location stated, "This bbq is the best I have had since leaving KC! Seriously, we live in Orlando and drove up to Jax just to eat 4 Rivers Smokehouse!" A Yelper reviewing the Winter Park location said, "We love this restaurant! The food is soo good! The staff is very friendly and always ready to help with anything!"
4 Rivers Smokehouse is a highly lauded establishment
Folks unfamiliar with 4 Rivers Smokehouse can rest assured that it is the real deal. Both the restaurant and its founder, John Rivers, have been on the receiving end of some pretty impressive honors.
For example, Rivers was asked to whip up some dishes at the James Beard House in NYC. That establishment hosts exquisite dinners inside the former home of James Beard, a truly towering culinary figure who made many contributions to American gastronomic culture. 4 Rivers Smokehouse has also received accolades for the quality of its barbecue. In 2021, Southern Living Magazine designated the restaurant as the Best BBQ in the Southeast.
If you're planning a visit to 4 Rivers Smokehouse, remember that it's best to eat at a barbecue restaurant earlier in the day. That's because fresh barbecue tastes the best, according to science (i.e., the smoky flavors and scents that make barbecued meats taste so amazing tend to dissipate over time).