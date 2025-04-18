Florida Is Home To One Of The Best BBQ Restaurants In America

We previously brought you a list of the absolute best barbecue restaurants in the U.S., such as Hometown Bar-B-Que in New York and Central BBQ in Tennessee. That who's who of 'cue joints also includes an award-winning Florida establishment that has captivated diners since 2009. Now with 15 locations throughout the Sunshine State, 4 Rivers Smokehouse offers an extensive menu featuring classic dishes like St. Louis-style ribs, burnt ends sandwiches, fried okra, southern-style coleslaw, collard greens, and much more. The restaurant also offers barbecue platters and samplers to ensure diners can conveniently enjoy all its tasty items.

Designating a restaurant as "one of the best" is subjective, but there are some strong arguments in favor of 4 Rivers Smokehouse reigning supreme over other barbecue establishments. On Yelp, the chain (which has 12 locations represented on the review platform as of this writing) has a current rating of four out of five stars, and its reviews are pretty favorable overall.

A guest who visited the Orange Park location stated, "This bbq is the best I have had since leaving KC! Seriously, we live in Orlando and drove up to Jax just to eat 4 Rivers Smokehouse!" A Yelper reviewing the Winter Park location said, "We love this restaurant! The food is soo good! The staff is very friendly and always ready to help with anything!"

