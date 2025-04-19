This Is Hands-Down The Best Fast Food Oatmeal You'll Want To Try

While not every fast food oatmeal is a hit, Gregorys Coffee offers the best in the game. We're particularly talking about the coffee chain's Coco Oats. To determine where you can find the best fast food oatmeal, Mashed visited eight different national chains. Our reviewer primarily took taste and ingredients into account, also giving some consideration to price.

Typically, to fully appreciate a bowl of oatmeal, you'll want to serve it with something that's creamy, sweet, crunchy, nutty, or earthy — or which has a combination of those qualities. Including a variety of elements will help you stay satisfied and full, and Coco Oats absolutely nails this. It combines rolled oats (here's our guide on oats and how to use them), coconut milk, peanuts, cinnamon, and shaved coconut. The oats are sweetened with chopped dates and maple syrup then topped with a hearty scoop of crunchy maple quinoa granola.

Multiple patrons of the primarily East Coast-based chain are fans of its oats. One customer of the NYC Flatiron District location wrote in a Google review, "The coco oats were amazing. I may go back today bc I'm craving it again." Another reviewer shared, "The oats are so good, need to make them at home." Plus, Coco Oats are vegan and gluten-free, offering a convenient breakfast for those with certain dietary restrictions.

