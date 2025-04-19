This Is Hands-Down The Best Fast Food Oatmeal You'll Want To Try
While not every fast food oatmeal is a hit, Gregorys Coffee offers the best in the game. We're particularly talking about the coffee chain's Coco Oats. To determine where you can find the best fast food oatmeal, Mashed visited eight different national chains. Our reviewer primarily took taste and ingredients into account, also giving some consideration to price.
Typically, to fully appreciate a bowl of oatmeal, you'll want to serve it with something that's creamy, sweet, crunchy, nutty, or earthy — or which has a combination of those qualities. Including a variety of elements will help you stay satisfied and full, and Coco Oats absolutely nails this. It combines rolled oats (here's our guide on oats and how to use them), coconut milk, peanuts, cinnamon, and shaved coconut. The oats are sweetened with chopped dates and maple syrup then topped with a hearty scoop of crunchy maple quinoa granola.
Multiple patrons of the primarily East Coast-based chain are fans of its oats. One customer of the NYC Flatiron District location wrote in a Google review, "The coco oats were amazing. I may go back today bc I'm craving it again." Another reviewer shared, "The oats are so good, need to make them at home." Plus, Coco Oats are vegan and gluten-free, offering a convenient breakfast for those with certain dietary restrictions.
Coco-Oats offer a creamy, favorable consistency
Gregorys Coffee uses rolled oats rather than instant ones, which helps give the dish a creamy texture. The hearty consistency will suit those who prefer a less runny option. The creamy coconut milk and maple syrup can also satisfy folks who like richer oatmeal.
If you're looking for runnier oatmeal, here's an idea: Pair the Coco Oats with Gregorys Coffee's popular Flower Power drink. Pour in a bit of the cold brew, lavender, honey, and almond milk concoction then gently mix it all together. The rich coffee and floral notes will thin out your oats while adding an extra flavor boost and energizing caffeine kick.
A little more protein could make the oats even more satiating. You could incorporate the Galaxy Brain, a shake that on its own offers 18 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber. However, if Gregorys Coffee is a little too far away from your zip code, try one of our recipes designed for oatmeal lovers — we have ideas for everything from Chinese congee to convenient overnight oats.