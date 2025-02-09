Fast Food Oatmeal Ranked From Worst To Best

My expectations for this organic steel-cut oatmeal grew the moment I walked in and smelled all of the impressive freshly baked goods in Le Pain Quotidien's quick-service bakery. I ordered the oatmeal with fresh berries and milk at the retail café in the front of the store, but since I asked for it warm it came from the kitchen that services the dine-in restaurant at the back of the store.

Aside from the oatmeal's warmth, the overall liquidity of the oatmeal and complete lack of seasoning was immediately disappointing. Many people reach for oatmeal for its health benefits, and understandably opt out of additional sugar — I am not one of those people. A pinch of salt and a sprinkle of raw sugar or spices would have gone a long way in boosting the flavor of this oatmeal. While the texture of oatmeal often straddles the fence between liquid and paste, and is mostly a matter of personal preference, this oatmeal was so liquidy that it was practically soup.

Le Pain Quotidien also serves the same oatmeal, topped with honey walnuts, bananas, and maple syrup and topped with your choice of milk, which is a much better choice for anyone who wants their oatmeal with a little extra flavor. Additionally, you could ask for less milk if you're not in the mood to drink your oatmeal, but at $9.75 a cup before tax and tip, this was an incredibly disappointing way to start the day.

