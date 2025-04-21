Whatever Happened To Sonic's French Toaster?

Originally a humble root beer stand from the 1950s, Sonic Drive-In now practically tops the charts as the fourth largest burger chain in the U.S. (via QSR). On top of its immense burger fame, Sonic has also won over patrons with its breakfast, which is offered from morning until close. While not every offering is a hit (we should know — we took a pass at ranking Sonic's breakfast items), one tasty sandwich Sonic fans will likely never forget is the French Toaster.

This sweet and savory sandwich was fashioned with two thick slices of maple syrup-brushed French toast, a pillowy omelet, melted American cheese, and a choice of crispy bacon or hearty sausage. The breakfast item was always limited-edition and was released in mid-January 2015 for just a couple of weeks. It followed the success of the chain's classic French toast sticks, which are still available in stores. Now, more than 10 years after Sonic served its final French Toaster, fans are still asking for the chain to bring them back.

On a Reddit thread discussing the best Sonic breakfast items, one fan commented, "We had an LTO that was a French toast breakfast toaster that was amazing." Another ecstatic customer shared on Facebook, "I had a few of those ... They are awesome ... I like it with sausage, bacon, egg and cheese ... Then dip it in syrup ... DELICIOUS!!!!!!"

