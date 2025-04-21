Whatever Happened To Sonic's French Toaster?
Originally a humble root beer stand from the 1950s, Sonic Drive-In now practically tops the charts as the fourth largest burger chain in the U.S. (via QSR). On top of its immense burger fame, Sonic has also won over patrons with its breakfast, which is offered from morning until close. While not every offering is a hit (we should know — we took a pass at ranking Sonic's breakfast items), one tasty sandwich Sonic fans will likely never forget is the French Toaster.
This sweet and savory sandwich was fashioned with two thick slices of maple syrup-brushed French toast, a pillowy omelet, melted American cheese, and a choice of crispy bacon or hearty sausage. The breakfast item was always limited-edition and was released in mid-January 2015 for just a couple of weeks. It followed the success of the chain's classic French toast sticks, which are still available in stores. Now, more than 10 years after Sonic served its final French Toaster, fans are still asking for the chain to bring them back.
On a Reddit thread discussing the best Sonic breakfast items, one fan commented, "We had an LTO that was a French toast breakfast toaster that was amazing." Another ecstatic customer shared on Facebook, "I had a few of those ... They are awesome ... I like it with sausage, bacon, egg and cheese ... Then dip it in syrup ... DELICIOUS!!!!!!"
Does Sonic still offer anything similar to the French Toaster?
Unfortunately, Sonic has not hinted at a return for the French Toaster. For now, it's simply another discontinued fast food breakfast item we're hoping makes a comeback, like Jack in the Box's waffle breakfast sandwich or Dunkin's donut fries. In the meantime, you can try "hacking" Sonic's breakfast menu to fashion the sandwich for yourself.
The closest thing on the chain's menu is its Breakfast Toaster, made with Texas toast, eggs, cheese, and either bacon or ham. While the inner workings of the sandwich are the same, the bread isn't dipped in a French toast batter and grilled. However, you can still enjoy the French Toaster's signature maple flavor by ordering a side of syrup to drizzle over your breakfast sandwich.
You can also order a side of French toast sticks to relish in a similar flavor profile. As John Budd, the company's chief development and strategy officer, told Business Insider in 2016, "The Sonic brand has always been about personalization and customization." So, don't be afraid to (politely) make a special request. With enough patience, maybe one day we'll get to see the French Toaster on Sonic's breakfast menu once again.