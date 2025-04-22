The worst thing about the cheese section at Trader Joe's is that there aren't enough of them, with the beloved grocery store sparsely scattered throughout the U.S. A lot of the items, cheese included, are the Trader Joe's brand and cannot be purchased from any other store. For these reasons, the resale market for Trader Joe's items can get out of hand at times. However, if you have one of the stores close enough to you, Trader Joe's offers consumers the rare combination of affordability and quality. Yes, even for cheese lovers who like the stinkiest of cheeses.

You're not going to find a wall of bagged shredded cheese at Trader Joe's, which is a great sign for those who are serious about their cheese. While you will find a few of these as options, you'll mostly see individually portioned cheese that range from a mild burrata to a strong and funky Roquefort in the cheese section. Cheese lovers who have never been to a Trader's Joe's may be overwhelmed with all the new options they're presented with. This is a great problem to have, and preferable to a lack of cheese variety.

Ultimately, it's the return policy that seals the deal on Trader Joe's being arguably better than Whole Foods or other great cheese positive grocery options. Simply not liking a product is a valid reason for a return here, and we love that for cheesemongers looking for their perfect match.

