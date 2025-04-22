The Cheapest Whiskeys Found At Costco You Should Never Overlook

For those who want to expand their liquor collection without breaking the bank, Costco is a familiar safe haven. Though not all Costco locations sell hard alcohol due to state-specific liquor laws, those stores that do sell spirits have plenty of options to choose from. If you're on the hunt for an affordable whiskey (say, under $50) that can hold its own against pricier bottles, we have a few recommendations for you based on Costco shoppers' reviews.

Worth keeping in mind is that we will be discussing both whiskey and whisky here — that's right, the "e" makes a difference. The spelling of whiskey (or whisky) reveals a lot about the drink's origins: If the liquor hails from either the U.S. or Ireland, it's spelled "whiskey." If you see the word spelled without the "e," you're looking at a spirit from Scotland, Japan, or Canada. Even within each spelling convention, these countries' respective distilling and aging methods differ. For instance, U.S. bottles are usually distilled only once, whereas Irish varieties may be distilled up to three times.

"Whiskey," as a general term, refers to spirits made from the distilled, barrel-aged liquid of fermented grains. Some varieties of whiskey are also referred to as bourbons if they meet certain qualifications, like being produced in the U.S. and using grain that's at least 51% corn. So, as we explore some affordable Costco offerings, including a couple of Kirkland bottles and an elusive Buffalo Trace bourbon, remember that not all whiskeys (or whiskies, for that matter) are made the same way.

