10 Costco Kirkland Signature Products That Completely Failed

An argument could be made that there is no single grocery store brand more celebrated than Costco's Kirkland Signature. Each year, millions of people acquire and renew memberships to the worldwide wholesale organization, seeking cheaper rates on furniture, toiletries, tires, and food slapped with Costco's private in-house label. The Kirkland Signature brand promises top-notch quality while subsequently charging for fewer of your hard-earned dollars — and for the most part, satisfied Costco-goers feel it delivers on its dual pledge in spades. It's not uncommon, in fact, for shoppers to declare Kirkland's products superior to the more expensive name-brand options on other grocery store shelves.

However, that's not to say that Kirkland is without its flops. Even the most celebrated of brands can occasionally produce a product that doesn't quite hit with consumers, and despite its overwhelmingly positive regard, Costco's beloved label is no exception. From breakfast spreads that couldn't compete with Ferrero Group's Nutella to beer so bad-tasting, patrons dumped it down the drain, here are 10 Kirkland Signature products that completely failed.