Hidden In Oklahoma Is The Only All-You-Can Eat Chick-Fil-A In America

It's no secret that Chick-fil-A lovers are among the most devoted of all fast food fans, with one man even setting a record by dining there for over 130 consecutive days. Founded in Georgia in 1967 at Atlanta's Greenbriar Mall, the chain has evolved over the years. It now boasts over 3,000 restaurants across the U.S., including Puerto Rico, and Canada. Out of its thousands of locations, only one offers an all-you-can-eat concept, and we're sorry to report it's an exclusive spot.

Since 2005, the University of Oklahoma has offered its students all-you-can-eat Chick-fil-A, serving chicken sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries, and sauces. It's located inside the Couch Restaurants Diner, a food hall attached to a freshman dorm that always offers unlimited bites. The dining hall welcomes current university students, employees, and guests of both.

One meal card swipe grants access to the entire center, but all food must be eaten there or left on the premises. However, that doesn't stop students from frequently sneaking food out, according to graduate Jackson Durham, who posted a TikTok video detailing his experience. While not every popular Chick-fil-A menu item is represented, there are enough to keep Sooner students ecstatic about the eatery 20 years after its launch.

