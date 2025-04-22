Hidden In Oklahoma Is The Only All-You-Can Eat Chick-Fil-A In America
It's no secret that Chick-fil-A lovers are among the most devoted of all fast food fans, with one man even setting a record by dining there for over 130 consecutive days. Founded in Georgia in 1967 at Atlanta's Greenbriar Mall, the chain has evolved over the years. It now boasts over 3,000 restaurants across the U.S., including Puerto Rico, and Canada. Out of its thousands of locations, only one offers an all-you-can-eat concept, and we're sorry to report it's an exclusive spot.
Since 2005, the University of Oklahoma has offered its students all-you-can-eat Chick-fil-A, serving chicken sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries, and sauces. It's located inside the Couch Restaurants Diner, a food hall attached to a freshman dorm that always offers unlimited bites. The dining hall welcomes current university students, employees, and guests of both.
One meal card swipe grants access to the entire center, but all food must be eaten there or left on the premises. However, that doesn't stop students from frequently sneaking food out, according to graduate Jackson Durham, who posted a TikTok video detailing his experience. While not every popular Chick-fil-A menu item is represented, there are enough to keep Sooner students ecstatic about the eatery 20 years after its launch.
The next best thing to an all-you-can-eat Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A might not have plans to open up another all-you-can-eat restaurant anytime soon, but the company continues to invest in its various endeavors, including the Community Heroes program. With each new restaurant opening (there can be dozens, sometimes hundreds per year), Chick-fil-A awards 100 local community members free entrees for a year, granting recipients 52 complimentary entrees to be used within 12 months. Community Heroes are chosen by the branch's operator, and the program generally does not accept nominations. However, you can keep up with Chick-fil-A's restaurant openings to stay up to date with locations coming soon to your area.
Along with the University of Oklahoma's inclusive dining concept, Chick-fil-A operates unique establishments such as the S. Truett Cathy Brand Restaurants. These spin-off restaurants offer themed spaces (from Hawaiian to '50s diner) and distinctive menus — on top of the chain's classic menu.
The company also has high-tech locations, with one restaurant in McDonough, Georgia, featuring an optimized, two-story elevated drive-thru. Cars line up at the ground floor, and food made at the top floor is brought down by a conveyor belt system. While a buffet-style Chick-fil-A is at the top of our wish list, we'll have to wait and see what newfangled concepts the chain announces next.