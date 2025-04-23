The Zesty Chicken Wing Flavor That Became An Atlanta Icon
When one thinks of chicken wings (as one often does), the first flavor variety that usually springs to mind is Buffalo. However, wings come in a wide range of flavors, including garlic parmesan, Cajun, teriyaki, barbecue, sweet chili, and what many consider the unsung hero: lemon pepper. While the recipe can vary greatly, this dish typically consists of wings (often deep fried, but sometimes baked) liberally adorned with lemon pepper seasoning, which is pleasantly tangy with just the right amount of warmth.
If you love the bright, citrus-leaning flavor of lemon pepper chicken wings, you have the great city of Atlanta to thank for its popularity. Consider that Keisha Lance Bottoms, who previously served as the city's mayor, said in a YouTube video from First We Feast, "Lemon pepper wings are Atlanta."
Also consider that Lou Williams, former guard with the LA Clippers, was dubbed "Lemon Pepper Lou" after a trip to Magic City (Atlanta's famed gentleman's club) during the COVID-19 pandemic. His visit caused him to miss several games due to a mandatory quarantine, and Williams' nickname was derived from the fact that he blamed the tempting nature of the club's lemon pepper wings for leading him astray. Magic City is well known for its wings, among other things, with its kitchen menu reading, "The Reason You Are Here," above its wing selection (with the lemon pepper flavor conspicuously listed first). However, lemon pepper purveyors can be found all over Atlanta, illustrating the city's dedication to this beloved flavor.
Who invented lemon pepper chicken wings?
While lemon pepper seasoning was officially invented by a California-based company called Gourmet Seasonings in 1966, it's generally accepted that lemon pepper wings were first developed in Atlanta. However, like many origin stories of American foods, determining who specifically invented this dish is easier said than done, as the city offers a multitude of establishments featuring wings.
As explained by Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame in the First We Feast video, "We literally have a wing spot on every f***ing corner in Atlanta ... It's part of the culture." While it's not possible to pinpoint the exact inventor, there are two restaurants that have particularly strong associations with lemon pepper wings.
Fans of the show "Atlanta" are probably familiar with the famous "lemon pepper wet" scene, during which a character is bestowed this most coveted wing variety. Upon opening the box, a soothing gold light emanates, indicating that the wings inside are very special indeed. This flavor is based on wings served at American Deli, an Atlanta institution, which adds clarified butter to the chicken prior to seasoning, hence the "wet" in "lemon pepper wet." The chain also offers a dry version sans sauce. However, the "Atlanta" scene actually depicts them being served at J.R. Crickets, another staple of the city's culinary culture, which offers wings doused in Buffalo sauce then seasoned with lemon pepper. (These were called "Fester" wings prior to being popularized by the show.)
How lemon pepper seasoning elevates the humble chicken wing
It's theorized that adding lemon pepper seasoning to Buffalo wings serves the very important function of tempering the sauce's heat, as citrus can counteract intense spices thanks to its high acidity. That may also be why lemon and pepper work so well together on their own when flavoring chicken wings, without the need for hot sauce. The brightness of the lemon and subtle spice of the pepper contribute to a complex flavor profile. Additionally, both seasonings are naturally robust, which means one won't be easily overpowered by the other.
This pairing becomes even more tempting when you add some tasty chicken into the mix. Chicken, even when fried, isn't known for having an in-your-face flavor, which means a potent spice blend is a must to elevate the taste of the meat. Fried chicken wings can be a bit heavy, however, so the bright zest of lemon pepper seasoning is just the thing to pep up the flavor a bit.
Lemon pepper wings are just one of many reasons why Atlanta is considered a place of culinary importance in the U.S. And if you're a brand-new lemon pepper devotee, here are some more chicken wing recipes you'll wish you knew sooner.