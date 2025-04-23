The Zesty Chicken Wing Flavor That Became An Atlanta Icon

When one thinks of chicken wings (as one often does), the first flavor variety that usually springs to mind is Buffalo. However, wings come in a wide range of flavors, including garlic parmesan, Cajun, teriyaki, barbecue, sweet chili, and what many consider the unsung hero: lemon pepper. While the recipe can vary greatly, this dish typically consists of wings (often deep fried, but sometimes baked) liberally adorned with lemon pepper seasoning, which is pleasantly tangy with just the right amount of warmth.

If you love the bright, citrus-leaning flavor of lemon pepper chicken wings, you have the great city of Atlanta to thank for its popularity. Consider that Keisha Lance Bottoms, who previously served as the city's mayor, said in a YouTube video from First We Feast, "Lemon pepper wings are Atlanta."

Also consider that Lou Williams, former guard with the LA Clippers, was dubbed "Lemon Pepper Lou" after a trip to Magic City (Atlanta's famed gentleman's club) during the COVID-19 pandemic. His visit caused him to miss several games due to a mandatory quarantine, and Williams' nickname was derived from the fact that he blamed the tempting nature of the club's lemon pepper wings for leading him astray. Magic City is well known for its wings, among other things, with its kitchen menu reading, "The Reason You Are Here," above its wing selection (with the lemon pepper flavor conspicuously listed first). However, lemon pepper purveyors can be found all over Atlanta, illustrating the city's dedication to this beloved flavor.

