De Fazio's-Inspired Italian Hangover Cake Recipe

There are a handful of ways that one might go about mitigating a hangover. The first option is to sleep it off, allowing time and fluids to work their magic. There's a school of people who maintain that the best option is to keep the party going, perhaps with a good brunch cocktail to stave it off if only for a few hours longer. There's a third option yet, and that's to enjoy a slice (or three) of recipe developer Patterson Watkins' Italian hangover cake, a booze-soaked confection that just might take the edge off.

Inspired by the Italian hangover cake available from DeFazio's pizzeria in New York (and popularized by Dave Portnoy's "One Bite Pizza Reviews" YouTube series), Watkins' rendition of the treat stays true to its boozy origins. "There's a TON of booze in this recipe," Watkins admits, including orange liqueur, almond liqueur, and straight-up vodka. She warns, "There is a fine line in baking where too much booze spoils the experience. This was not the case with this one. You get these sensory pleasing aromatics and flavor (my house smelled fantastic while I was making this) that did not come across as sharp or acidic or alcohol heavy." Watkins says the flavor from the alcohol was almost like using freshly made natural extracts. The result is, "rich, moist, with a deep, pleasantly intense sensation of orange and almond." So no, this cake isn't going to get you drunk, but it might make you forget about that hangover, if only a little bit.

