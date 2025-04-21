Pan-Seared Salmon With Creamy Mushroom Sauce Recipe

Often served with a lemon and herbs, sweet chili, or honey mustard sauce, pan-fried salmon is a fuss-free dinner staple that offers endless opportunities for customization. One less common but game-changing way to served this tender, flaky fish, is with a creamy mushroom sauce. It's true that this sauce is more typically spooned over chicken or pork chops, or tossed with al dente pasta, but it is in fact a remarkably delicious addition to a simple salmon dinner. This recipe, brought to us by Catherine Brookes, shows us how to craft that rich, flavorful sauce and pan-fry the salmon to perfection, before bringing the two together.

The creamy mushroom sauce starts with sliced cremini mushrooms and garlic, sauteed in butter until tender. A splash of white wine adds acidity and a hint of sophistication, while vegetable broth amps up the savory depth, and heavy cream delivers that all-important richness. Once simmered until thick and luscious, the sauce is poured all over the delicate, flaky salmon, creating the most incredible medley of flavors. Serve it up with your favorite sides, and you've got a wonderfully elegant yet satisfying meal.