The Biggest Pork Recalls In The US

Pork is, without a doubt, one of the most popular meat choices in the United States. In fact, research suggests that it is actually America's third favorite type of meat, after chicken and beef. It's no surprise, really. It features in the country's favorite pizza topping (pepperoni, of course), one of its favorite sandwich fillings (ham), and one of its most beloved breakfast foods (sausage). But, as with many different types of meat, pork comes with some serious downsides. No, we're not talking about chronic disease risk (although pork does feature in many distinctly unhealthy processed meat products), but recalls.

Over the years, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued many recalls for pork products. Sometimes, it's due to fears that they are harboring harmful foodborne bacteria, like listeria, while other times, it's because they contain undeclared allergens. In some cases, bone fragments or pieces of hard plastic have led to pork recalls.

If you're concerned about the safety of your food, one of the best things to do is to keep an eye out for announcements from the FSIS. Below, we've compiled some examples of the biggest pork recalls in U.S. history.