9 Things That Still Hold Up In Anthony Bourdain's Kitchen Confidential And 4 That Don't

Chef, traveler, and world renowned foodie Anthony Bourdain's big break was an article he wrote that eventually led to his book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." The book made people all over the world fall in love with Bourdain and his gritty, honest way of speaking. His words also shed light on the restaurant industry while validating the experiences of countless blue collar kitchen workers.

I spent almost a decade in the industry as a server, bartender, and restaurant manager. Working in dive bars, country clubs, and hotels, I've seen a lot of things in the industry. This mixed with my appreciation of Bourdain's work gives me the ability to pinpoint which parts of "Kitchen Confidential" still ring true concerning the restaurant industry.

One untold truth of Anthony Bourdain is that much of what he did throughout his career was a love letter to food and the people who make it. Over 25 years later, much of what he wrote in that first letter of love is still relevant. From someone who knows a little something about the industry, here are the things in "Kitchen Confidential" that still hold up in restaurants, and some that don't.

